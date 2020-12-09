Republicans’ last-minute lawsuit to undo the Pennsylvania election crashes and burns

Now that the twin Krakens have been carefully lifted with a tweezers and laid to rest, and with the rest of the judicial debacle is coming to an end, the Trump fraudsters have unveiled a new line of evidence-free evidence: Polling data.

Yes, it turns out that it was mathematically impossible for Joe Biden to have crushed Donald Trump because faux-intellectual Republican pollsters have furrowed their brows and said so. It’s a novel argument that goes something like this:

“There must have been fraud in this election! Our pollsters couldn’t have been this wrong!”

The small cottage industry of right-wing propagandists masquerading as pollsters is actually citing its own failure to predict the 2020 results accurately as proof positive that the election was rigged. It’s a stupid enough argument to appeal to the Trump base.