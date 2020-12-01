Rudy Giuliani lashes out at Bill Barr after DOJ finds no widespread election fraud
Attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, who are representing President Donald Trump, reacted on Tuesday after Attorney General Bill Barr said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has not found evidence of fraud that would overturn the 2020 election.
The lawyers’ remarks came after Barr told the Associated Press that the DOJ has “not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”
Giuliani and Ellis quickly responded in a statement.
“With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation,” the statement said. “We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined.”
“Again, with the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities of systemic fraud,” the lawyers added.
Moments before the statement was released, Barr was seen arriving at the White House. It was not immediately clear if the president intended to speak with the attorney general.
Read the statement below.
President Trump's lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, take a swipe at AG Bill Barr after he said that there's no sign of widespread voting fraud — saying basically that he hasn't looked hard enough. pic.twitter.com/Xp36GhDfaL
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 1, 2020
Attorney General Bill Barr arrived at the White House a little before 3 p.m. EST. Moments before he arrived, the Associated Press released an interview in which Barr said that there was no massive voter fraud in the 2020 election. It flies in the face of Trump's accusations that there was an outbreak of voter fraud in all of the states in won by President-elect Joe Biden.

It prompted speculation on whether Barr would be fired by Trump, who the new acting attorney general would be and when to expect the president lashing out about Barr on Twitter.
It prompted speculation on whether Barr would be fired by Trump, who the new acting attorney general would be and when to expect the president lashing out about Barr on Twitter. Even Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made the joke, according to CNN's Manu Raju.
