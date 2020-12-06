Rudy Giuliani shuts down Arizona legislature after contact with lawmakers

If there's one thing the CNN panelist agreed on Sunday after the Georgia Senate debate, it was that Sen. Kelly Loeffler lost.

From Atlanta, Georgia, CNN correspondent Ryan Nobles explained that the "most glaring" example of a debate dodge was Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) refusing to answer whether she agreed that the election was rigged.

"Anybody that watched this will be left with is the fact that when she was asked directly, at least five, six, maybe seven times, whether or not she agrees that President Donald Trump lost the presidential election, Kelly Loeffler just refused to answer that question," said Nobles. "She would then move on to the stock answer that she had related to dancing around this issue of election discrepancies and fraud and that it needs to be looked into, and the president has every right to look into it. She was asked by almost every person involved in moderating this debate directly, did president trump win or lose, and she just did not answer the question. I think that more than anything reflects this tightrope the republican candidates are walking here in Georgia. They don't necessarily -- it's not necessarily good for them to engage fully in the conspiracy theories and the baseless claims that President Trump is making about this election. but at the same time, they cannot alienate Trump voters. We saw Kelly Loeffler at least attempt to dance on that tightrope tonight."