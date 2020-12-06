Rudy Giuliani shuts down Arizona legislature after contact with lawmakers
Rudy Giuliani’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis has now led to a shutdown in the Arizona legislature.
According to AZFamily, after contact with COVID-positive Giuliani, many Republican lawmakers must quarantine to prevent the virus’s possible spread.
“Out of an abundance of caution for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19, the House building will be closed for one week, starting Monday, December 7. No one will have permission to work or meet in the building. All members and staff should perform all work and schedule meetings remotely,” Speaker of the House J.D. Mesnard said in an announcement to officials and staff.
Republican lawyer and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway noted that Giuliani’s spread of the virus may prevent legislators in other states from trying to persuade electors to vote for Trump.
It would be ironic indeed if Rudy managed to put in quarantine the very state legislators he had been trying to persuade to vote for electors for Trump https://t.co/1CYHYMWPWD
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 7, 2020