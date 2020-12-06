Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

Published

9 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News (screen grab)

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that his top lawyer Rudy Giuliani, 76, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Giuliani has spent the past several weeks traveling nationwide to take away President-elect Joe Biden’s election win and replace it with Trump. It hasn’t worked, but the former New York City mayor has filed nearly 50 lawsuits as part of the effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani’s son Andrew, who works in the White House, tested positive for the coronavirus a day after a press conference with his father.

“Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Tweeted Trump on Sunday.

Giuliani appeared, somewhat subdued, on Fox News Sunday morning, and was at a hearing in Georgia on Thursday where he wasn’t wearing a mask. He had previously been at Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin events, where he also was seen without a mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salon staff writer Roger Sollenberger asked Giuliani about possible COVID exposure during the Republican Convention in August, and Giuliani replied via text that he wasn’t concerned.

“I was checked before. So was everyone I was in contact with. I also don’t panic over it. If I should get it now, mortality (sic)rate is lower than most things I could face. It’s not the same disease it was 4 months ago. Also there are many therapies that give you 95% plus chance of staying out of hospital (sic). In first (sic) five or six days hydroxychloroquine and zinc and possibly adding arithromycin will work for sure. It did for 5 of my friends and 99% in recent study. If we follow the science we would give people the honest information.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Peter Hotez described Giuliani as being in a “high-risk” group because he is a cancer survivor, is overweight and may have other health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that his top lawyer Rudy Giuliani, 76, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Giuliani has spent the past several weeks traveling nationwide to take away President-elect Joe Biden's election win and replace it with Trump. It hasn't worked, but the former New York City mayor has filed nearly 50 lawsuits as part of the effort.

Giuliani's son Andrew, who works in the White House, tested positive for the coronavirus a day after a press conference with his father.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump supporter arrested for assault after firing a gun into crowd of counter-protesters

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 6, 2020

By

A rally in support of President Donald Trump turned violent after one of his fans fired a gun at counter-protesters, the Associated Press reported.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was arrested while participating in a Trump rally at the Washington state Capitol this weekend with about 200 people. The pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups clashed, and police told the crowd to disperse, leading the man to open fire toward the crowd.

"It was not immediately clear if anyone was shot," said the AP. Police are asking that anyone with knowledge of the situation come forward. They did hear reports of a counter-protester being shot but were unable to confirm.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump attempts to insult Fox News by claiming ‘kneeling’ football players are ‘better’ to watch

Published

60 mins ago

on

December 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Sunday attempted to lob and insult at Fox News by declaring that football players protesting systemic racism are "better" than the network.

"@FoxNews daytime is not watchable," Trump complained. "In a class with CNN & MSDNC. Check out @OANN, @newsmax and others that are picking up the slack."

"Even a boring football game, kneeling and all, is better!" he added.

.@FoxNews daytime is not watchable. In a class with CNN & MSDNC. Check out @OANN, @newsmax and others that are picking up the slack. Even a boring football game, kneeling and all, is better!

Continue Reading
 
 