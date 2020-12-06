Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that his top lawyer Rudy Giuliani, 76, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Giuliani has spent the past several weeks traveling nationwide to take away President-elect Joe Biden’s election win and replace it with Trump. It hasn’t worked, but the former New York City mayor has filed nearly 50 lawsuits as part of the effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani’s son Andrew, who works in the White House, tested positive for the coronavirus a day after a press conference with his father.

“Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Tweeted Trump on Sunday.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani appeared, somewhat subdued, on Fox News Sunday morning, and was at a hearing in Georgia on Thursday where he wasn’t wearing a mask. He had previously been at Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin events, where he also was seen without a mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salon staff writer Roger Sollenberger asked Giuliani about possible COVID exposure during the Republican Convention in August, and Giuliani replied via text that he wasn’t concerned.

“I was checked before. So was everyone I was in contact with. I also don’t panic over it. If I should get it now, mortality (sic)rate is lower than most things I could face. It’s not the same disease it was 4 months ago. Also there are many therapies that give you 95% plus chance of staying out of hospital (sic). In first (sic) five or six days hydroxychloroquine and zinc and possibly adding arithromycin will work for sure. It did for 5 of my friends and 99% in recent study. If we follow the science we would give people the honest information.”

Here’s Giuliani’s reply when I asked if he was worried following possible COVID exposure at the RNC convention pic.twitter.com/e1qN5YWIIX — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) December 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Peter Hotez described Giuliani as being in a “high-risk” group because he is a cancer survivor, is overweight and may have other health issues.