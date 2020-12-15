Quantcast
Russia-loving Senator Ron Johnson undecided if he’ll run again as polls show him losing

Published

1 min ago

on

Ron Johnson speaks at a Senate hearing (screen grab)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is up for reelection in 2022 after spending the past several years covering President Donald Trump’s links to Russia. Now he’s saying he’s not sure yet if he’ll run again.

Johnson was working with a Russian-linked lawmaker Andriy Derkach, from Ukraine, who was ultimately sanctioned by Trump’s Treasury Department after it was uncovered that he was an active Russian Agent. Derkach was the one who sent allegations about Hunter Biden to Johnson, Rudy Giulini and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

Politico reported Tuesday that Johnson might not run again.

At the end of October, polling showed that Johnson is already losing to former Sen. Russ Feingold. Those numbers come before any possible investigations into Russia’s long history with the Trump administration and any of Johnson’s possible involvement. If Democrats win in Georgia’s runoff and take over the U.S. Senate, it’s possible Johnson could come under an internal investigation.

Johnson used his power in the Senate over the past four years to investigate Democrats like Hillary Clinton and President-elect Joe Biden’s son. Now he’s holding a hearing on what he calls election “irregularities” that he can’t necessarily prove. It’s a move that comes as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told his members on a call not to engage in absurd efforts to overthrow the election for Trump.

Johnson said in an interview this week that he’s been “vindicated,” though it isn’t clear what he feels he was correct on, the Russian agent handing him false information on Biden or that Trump really won the 2020 election.

“Time will prove me right. It will vindicate what I’ve tried to do here,” Johnson said.

Politico said that Johnson is in “a risky political gamble” by aligning himself so closely with Trump and with Russia, which was just found to have hacked three agencies the U.S. government thus far.

“Democrats believe Johnson’s strategy if he intends to run for reelection, is clear: He’s trying to hold onto Trump’s base to power him to a third term. Trump has led his supporters to believe that the 2020 election was rigged against him, and Johnson is feeding that narrative with his recent statements as well as his intention to hold a hearing on the subject,” said Politico.

As Trump grows increasingly more unpopular, his unfaltering allegiance becomes a risky gamble for Johnson.

Read the full report.


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Maddow shows new court documents proving man taking over for Bill Barr has serious ethical problems

Published

46 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

The man who is about to take over the Justice Department has a dark and disturbing past while serving under Attorney General Bill Barr, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow said on Tuesday.

Barr was either shoved out or legitimately resigned to spend more time with his family, and replacing him is Jeffrey Rosen, who has a slate of unethical behavior under his belt at the department.

The document revealed Tuesday is the criminal referral from the FBI and the Justice Department about President Donald Trump's behavior around his call with Ukraine's new president. It was a call that ultimately led to Trump being impeached and one that Republicans refused to investigate. After a working on a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, BuzzFeed obtained and revealed the criminal referal for the prosecution of Donald Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Cuomo tears into McConnell for demanding COVID relief strip workers of legal rights

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

On CNN Tuesday, Chris Cuomo tore into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for holding up COVID relief talks over the demand that the bill include "liability protections" that would make it nearly impossible for workers to sue over negligent exposure to the virus.

"There's no good reason for this delay. It's time to focus on it," said Cuomo. "Has anyone heard of the flood of lawsuits that are hitting businesses so hard that we have to address it right now, with equal urgency as hunger, vaccine production, or any family pain? Well, Mitch McConnell has an interest and he is arguing for exactly that."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Betsy DeVos begs Education Department staff to ‘resist’ Biden once she’s gone

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

On Tuesday, POLITICO reported that outgoing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is urging civil servants at the Department of Education to "resist" President-elect Joe Biden once she is gone.

“Let me leave you with this plea: Resist,” DeVos said during a department-wide conference call. “Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what’s right for students. In everything you do, please put students first — always.”

DeVos, a billionaire who was long involved in Republican fundraising before her appointment and stated that she wanted to reshape public schools to build "God's kingdom," has been one of President Donald Trump's most controversial Cabinet members.

Continue Reading
 
 

