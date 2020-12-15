Mitch McConnell privately tells Senate Republicans to reject last-ditch plot to throw election to Trump: report

On Tuesday, CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is privately telling his fellow Republican senators not to join efforts by House Republicans, spearheaded by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), to contest the result of the presidential election when it heads to Congress for ratification — a process that would require a senator to sign on.

“The president is counting and paying attention to who is supporting him in this endeavor. If that starts to change, the question is how does that affect the president himself,” said Collins. “I think [one] other thing … could be even more important that McConnell did today, which is what was behind closed doors in that conversation, where he asked them not to join those House members and what they’re planning to do on January 6.”

“Congress is going to ratify Joe Biden’s win,” continued Collins. “Some of them are planning to object, including Mo Brooks from my home state of Alabama. McConnell is asking them to join them in that effort. So whether or not that actually goes forward is something that the White House is going to be watching, whether or not any of those Senate Republicans join them.”

