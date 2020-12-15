Mitch McConnell privately tells Senate Republicans to reject last-ditch plot to throw election to Trump: report
On Tuesday, CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is privately telling his fellow Republican senators not to join efforts by House Republicans, spearheaded by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), to contest the result of the presidential election when it heads to Congress for ratification — a process that would require a senator to sign on.
“The president is counting and paying attention to who is supporting him in this endeavor. If that starts to change, the question is how does that affect the president himself,” said Collins. “I think [one] other thing … could be even more important that McConnell did today, which is what was behind closed doors in that conversation, where he asked them not to join those House members and what they’re planning to do on January 6.”
“Congress is going to ratify Joe Biden’s win,” continued Collins. “Some of them are planning to object, including Mo Brooks from my home state of Alabama. McConnell is asking them to join them in that effort. So whether or not that actually goes forward is something that the White House is going to be watching, whether or not any of those Senate Republicans join them.”
2020 Election
2020 Election
A second coup usually comes after the first is unsuccessful: Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt warns of ‘a dangerous hour’
Speaking to MSNBC's Joy Ann Reid on Tuesday, ex-Republican and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt warned that there is only one of the two main parties left in the United States that supports democracy, and that's the Democrats.
Reid asked Schmidt if this anti-government sentiment is one of the main reasons he left the GOP, and he agreed, saying it's a reason he became a Democrat.
"I'm a single-issue voter. I believe in American democracy," Schmidt explained. "What happened in the month of November premeditatedly, deliberately, faith and belief in American democracy was poisoned by President Trump, culminating with 126 members of the House of Representatives and 18 Republicans attorney generals signing an amicus brief to a garbage lawsuit that is, in essence, a declaration of repudiation of American democracy. Do not look at their signing onto that brief as some type of legal action. It was not. It was a political declaration. And the political declaration was one in where they turn their backs on the tradition of American democracy. We should understand what we're looking at."
2020 Election
Detroit seeking sanctions against ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell after her lawsuits
Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias revealed Tuesday that President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Sidney Powell, might be punished for her irrational lawsuits.
According to a legal filing posted by Elias, Powell is facing charges of bringing a lawsuit for "improper purposes," including harassing the City of Detroit and frivolously undermining "People's faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government."
https://twitter.com/marceelias/status/1338992216304463874
City Attorney David Fink wants federal judges to bar "Plaintiffs' counsel from practicing law in the Eastern District of Michigan," refer "Plantiffs' counsel to the State Bar of Michigan for grievance proceedings; and," grant "any other relief for the City that the Court deems just or equitable."