Quarantines ordered for attendees of Giuliani’s Michigan hearing after ‘extremely likely’ exposure to COVID-19
People who attended Rudy Giuliani’s election meeting in Michigan last week have been ordered to quarantine themselves after the president’s attorney announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Ingham County Health Department spokesperson Linda Vail made the announcement in a statement on Monday.
“It is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony,” the statement said. “Those who were present without a mask and those who were within 6 feet of Mayor Giuliani must quarantine for the safety of others.”
“I wish Mayor Giuliani a full and speedy recovery,” the statement added.
Vail said that people who came within six feet of Giuliani without wearing a mask are required to quarantine until Dec. 12.
At one point during the testimony, Giuliani implored a woman sitting several feet away from him to take off her mask — but she refused.
It was not immediately clear if Republican lawmakers who attended the meeting will be included in the quarantine order.
"It is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony," says Vail after consulting with MDHHS officials, including @DrKhaldun.
"Giuliani’s hospitalization on Sunday is highly indicative of onset prior to Saturday making Wednesday a likely exposure date." https://t.co/hn4NjuK4Vr
— Mark Cavitt (@MarkCavitt) December 7, 2020
"Those who were present without a mask and those who were within 6 feet of Mayor Giuliani must quarantine for the safety of others," says Vail. "I wish Mayor Giuliani a full and speedy recovery.”
— Mark Cavitt (@MarkCavitt) December 7, 2020
Vail says close contacts are typically those within 6 ft. of COVID-19 positive people for 15 mins cumulative, but CDC cites other factors to consider for close contacts including: environmental factors (crowding, adequacy of ventilation, whether exposure was indoors or outdoors)
— Mark Cavitt (@MarkCavitt) December 7, 2020
2020 Election
Quarantines ordered for attendees of Giuliani’s Michigan hearing after ‘extremely likely’ exposure to COVID-19
People who attended Rudy Giuliani's election meeting in Michigan last week have been ordered to quarantine themselves after the president's attorney announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Ingham County Health Department spokesperson Linda Vail made the announcement in a statement on Monday.
"It is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony," the statement said. "Those who were present without a mask and those who were within 6 feet of Mayor Giuliani must quarantine for the safety of others."
"I wish Mayor Giuliani a full and speedy recovery," the statement added.
2020 Election
Trump flops in another Georgia lawsuit — here’s what they messed up this time
Another lawsuit on behalf of President Donald Trump flopped on Monday, this time in Fulton County Superior Court. The suit was filed over the weekend asking that the judge invalidate the presidential election in Georgia and either order a new election or have the GOP-led legislature select electors. That makes a win/loss rate of 1 to 48 cases thus far.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump's campaign ran into trouble for failure to pay the proper filing fee or fill out the paperwork correctly.
2020 Election
Trump promises ‘big things’ will overturn election just days before Electoral College meets
President Donald Trump on Monday said that he had "big things" planned that could overturn the election before the Electoral College meets next week.
During a ceremony in the Oval Office, Trump was asked about the status of attorney Rudy Giuliani, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
"Rudy is doing well," Trump announced. "I just spoke to him. He's doing very well. No temperature and he actually called me early this morning. He was the first call I got. Now, he's doing very well."
The president was also asked if his team could overturn the election results before the Electoral College meets to formally vote for a new president on Dec. 14.