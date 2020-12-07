Quarantines ordered for attendees of Giuliani’s Michigan hearing after ‘extremely likely’ exposure to COVID-19

People who attended Rudy Giuliani’s election meeting in Michigan last week have been ordered to quarantine themselves after the president’s attorney announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Ingham County Health Department spokesperson Linda Vail made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

“It is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony,” the statement said. “Those who were present without a mask and those who were within 6 feet of Mayor Giuliani must quarantine for the safety of others.”

“I wish Mayor Giuliani a full and speedy recovery,” the statement added.

Vail said that people who came within six feet of Giuliani without wearing a mask are required to quarantine until Dec. 12.

At one point during the testimony, Giuliani implored a woman sitting several feet away from him to take off her mask — but she refused.

It was not immediately clear if Republican lawmakers who attended the meeting will be included in the quarantine order.

Vail says close contacts are typically those within 6 ft. of COVID-19 positive people for 15 mins cumulative, but CDC cites other factors to consider for close contacts including: environmental factors (crowding, adequacy of ventilation, whether exposure was indoors or outdoors) — Mark Cavitt (@MarkCavitt) December 7, 2020