San Diego judge allows strip clubs to stay open — and indicates restaurants could reopen too
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Superior Court judge on Wednesday ruled two strip clubs can remain open and operating during the most recent COVID-19 shutdown orders from the state, in a ruling that appeared to extend to the county’s beleaguered restaurant industry and allow those businesses to reopen to some extent. The ruling by Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil came in a case filed by two San Diego strip clubs. And while the clubs prevailed in earning an injunction that allowed them to continue to offer live dancing, the judge went a significant step further and said the injunction can apply acros…
Mitch McConnell budges on COVID relief — thanks to the only thing he cares about: power
>Fresh off publicly noting the reality that Donald Trump came in a distant second in the 2020 presidential election, Sen. Moscow Mitch McConnell has discovered that getting COVID-19 relief to millions of starving millions is suddenly urgent.
>But don’t think for a second that McConnell has developed a political soul. It turns out there’s something far dearer to the self-described Grim Reaper of the U.S. Senate than Trump or the pandemic: It’s McConnell’s power as Senate Majority Leader. Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent nailed it today:
“Pressure works. That’s what we’re learning from the news that congressional negotiators are moving toward a deal on an economic rescue package that includes stimulus checks for individuals. McConnell
WATCH: Chris Christie releases new ad urging Americans to not be as stupid as he was
Trump supporter and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced on Wednesday that he will be starring in a new, nationwide ad urging Americans to learn from his experience of surviving COVID-19.
"This message isn't for everyone, it's for all those people who refuse to wear a mask," Christie says into the camera.
"You know, lying in isolation in the ICU for seven days, I thought about how wrong I was to remove my mask at the White House," he explained.
"Today, I think about how wrong it is to let mask wearing divide us," he said, without acknowledging his friend in the Oval Office was the leading voice politicizing mask wearing.
Pharmacists learn trick that could increase Pfizer vaccine supply by 40 percent: report
Americans were greeted with rare good news about the coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday.
"Pharmacists have found a way to squeeze extra doses out of vials of Pfizer's vaccine, potentially expanding the nation's scarce supply by up to 40 percent," Politico reported. "The Pfizer vials are supposed to hold five doses, but pharmacists have found they have enough for a sixth or even a seventh dose. Putting those into use could significantly increase the United States' scarce early supply of the shot, reducing the likelihood of a 'vaccine cliff' this spring as demand outpaces supply."
America has ordered 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is enough to vaccinate 50 million Americans with both doses necessary to reach the 95% effectiveness rate. This news could result in tens of millions more Americans.