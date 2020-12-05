‘Saturday night’s alright for fighting’: Trump supporters hold first post-loss rally in Georgia

President Donald Trump held his first campaign rally since losing the 2020 presidential election in Valdosta, Georgia on Saturday night.

Republicans have worried Trump will use the rally to air his grievances about losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

As Air Force One taxied to the rally area, the PA system played the song “Saturday Night’s Alright” by Elton John.

“Oh, don’t give us none of your aggravation. We had it with your discipline,” John sings in the song. “Saturday night’s alright for fighting — get a little action in.”

The next song was “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival — which was written to contrast with somebody “born, silver spoon in hand.”

That was followed by “We Are the Champions” by Queen.

“And bad mistakes, I’ve made a few,” Queen’s Freddy Mercury sang in the song.

Trump then took the stage to “Proud to be an American” by Lee Greenwood.

Watch the rally: