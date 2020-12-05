‘Saturday night’s alright for fighting’: Trump supporters hold first post-loss rally in Georgia

The next song was “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival — which was written to contrast with somebody “born, silver spoon in hand.”
That was followed by “We Are the Champions” by Queen.
“And bad mistakes, I’ve made a few,” Queen’s Freddy Mercury sang in the song.
Trump then took the stage to “Proud to be an American” by Lee Greenwood.
Lin Wood is in his glory right now. The colorful attorney finds himself right where he wants to be -- in the eye of a Twitter storm -- as he wars with the very Republican Party that thought he was going to be their secret, killer-bot legal weapon.
Wood’s original mission for the Red Team was to expose 80 million-plus Americans for the massive fraud they perpetrated in voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. That hasn’t worked out so well. In fact, it has gone so poorly thatRepublicans have begun engaging in the sort of circular firing squad that’s more commonly associated with Democrats.
Major Donald Trump supporter and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell on Saturday called for Republicans to overturn the will of the voters in three states to keep Trump in office despite the fact he lost the 2020 presidential election.
Republicans have been "working frantically behind the scenes" to keep President Donald Trump on message during his Saturday campaign rally in Georgia, but the efforts do not seem to be working.
GOP strategists hoped Trump would make the case for the two GOP senators in the January runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate, but Trump has continued to fixate on his delusions that he won the presidential election.
Aboard Air Force One on the flight to the rally, Trump attacked two GOP governors: Brian Kemp of Georgia and Doug Ducey of Arizona -- and seemed to threaten political retribution for the pair not going along with the president's debunked conspiracy theories about the election.