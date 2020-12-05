Quantcast
Connect with us

Senate Republicans demanded no ‘blue state bailouts’ in the COVID bill — now their states need bailouts too: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans (screengrab)

For months, one of the biggest obstacles to passing a new round of COVID stimulus is the issue of state and local government relief. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made it a hard line in the sand that he would not let a single penny of what he calls “blue state bailouts” clear the chamber.

But in recent days, several Senate Republicans have suggested they are open to a compromise bill that includes $160 billion in state and local relief. And as Greg Sargent wrote for The Washington Post, one reason might be that their own states are now facing an even worse fiscal crisis than the “blue states” they were mocking as irresponsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It turns out there is some overlap between the Republicans who are moving toward this proposal and the states that are facing fiscal crunches,” wrote Sargent. “These crunches are occurring mainly because the pandemic-driven pullback in economic activity results in increasing joblessness and declining consumption, which means less in sales and income tax revenue.”

“Among the red (or reddish) states that are now facing steep revenue declines are Alaska, North Dakota, Louisiana, Iowa, Florida and Wyoming, as Patricia Cohen of The New York Times reports. Others include North Carolina,” wrote Sargent. “Among the Republican senators now backing the compromise or leaning towards it are Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Kevin Cramer (N.D.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst (Iowa), Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Thom Tillis (N.C.).”

In fact, McConnell should have seen this coming, because exactly the same thing happened in the previous round of stimulus, the CARES Act. According to IRS data, 19 of the 25 states with the largest average stimulus payouts went to Republican-voting states — one of which was McConnell’s home state of Kentucky.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Will we ever know how much money Trump and his family squeezed out of his presidency?

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 5, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

Four years ago, a victorious Donald Trump insisted that he had only lost the popular vote due to widespread fraud while raising tens of millions of dollars for his inauguration. Now, as his baseless, often goofy lawsuits get laughed out of courtroom after courtroom, a defeated Trump and his allies are raising tens of millions of dollars from his easily-enraged MAGA base to "stop the steal." And the lion's share of the $207 million Trump has raised since the election hasn't been spent on his legal campaign, but will instead fund his new political slush fund, among other things.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Critics pile on #DesperateDonald for last second demand Georgia’s governor override the will of the voters

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 5, 2020

By

Reaction to Donald Trump's reported call on Saturday morning to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) asking him to force the state's Republican-majority legislature to overturn the election so Trump can rake in Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes ranged from accusations of sedition to ridicule with the president dubbed "#DesperateDonald."

According to the Washington Post, "Hours before he was scheduled to hold a rally in Georgia on behalf of the state’s two GOP senators, Trump pressed Kemp to call a special session of the state legislature to get lawmakers to override the results and appoint electors that would back him, according to a person familiar with the conversation.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

How the MAGA crowd is motivated by Trump the fascist artist

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 5, 2020

By

More than eighty years ago, a then-obscure German philosopher wrote an essay that foresaw the essential reason behind President Donald Trump's enduring political appeal. His name was Walter Benjamin; born to a Jewish family in Berlin, Benjamin was present for a pivotal moment in history, and watched Hitler rise to power. By the time he wrote his most famous essay, he was an exile living in France amidst financial hardships, having recognized that the Reichstag fire three years earlier signified that the Nazis had achieved total power in Germany.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 
 