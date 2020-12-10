Six states join Texas in asking to invalidate electoral votes from four states Trump lost

Six states are joining Texas in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the presidential election votes of four other states.

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton had asked the court to invalidate President Donald Trump’s election loss in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin due to alleged irregularities, and 17 states joined in asking the justices to hear the case.

But the attorneys general for Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina and Utah joined Paxton in asking the court to throw out ballots cast by voters in those four other states.

Paxton’s suit demands the 62 Electoral College votes from those states be invalidated, which would be enough to swing the election from Joe Biden to Trump.