SNL’s Tony Fauci wants to ‘go back to being an anonymous hunk’ after COVID vaccine rollout

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” featured Wolf Blitzer in CNN’s Situation Room.

“I’m your host Wolf Blitzer, an indoor man with an outdoor name,” he said.

The host welcomed Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx to talk about the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Fauci announced he would be joining the Biden administration, with a joke about why Dr. Birx would not be.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two talked about the prioritization of the vaccine, with Fauci saying Trump had done as bad of a job with the coronavirus vaccine rollout as he did throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.

The skit featuring Dr. Fauci as a sex symbol, with multiple women throwing their bras at him.

“Marry me,” one woman shouted.

“Hopefully, if enough Americans get this vaccine you’ll all forget who I am,” Fauci said. “That’s my goal, to have zero name recognition with Americans, that means I did my job well. I want to go back to being an anonymous hunk.”

The show was hosted by Timothée Chalamet and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were the musical guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: