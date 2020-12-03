Stephen Colbert details ‘petty’ Trump’s 46-minute ‘pants-filling tantrum’ to ‘kamikaze MAGA dead-enders’
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert walked through President Donald Trump’s recent 46-minute Facebook rant in an epic opening monologue Wednesday night.
Thursday will mark one month since the election, and “the president has spent that entire time throwing a loud, pants-filling tantrum,” said Colbert. “If we don’t change presidents soon, he’s going to get a rash.”
He explained that the world had been subjected to Trump’s “call to arms” for his supporters, seeking to overthrow the election and nullify the will of the people.
“Unfortunately, we know how things end when you tell the president to stop: $130,000 check, but only if the entire state of Georgia signs an NDA,” Colbert half-joked.
Trump’s extensive video he posted to his campaign page “about 4:00 Easter Crazy Time,” Colbert said. “No press. No questions. Not even the mediating lower-third graphics of cable news. Just un-cut blue, flate crazy packed in a straw and blown right into the brainstem of the kamikaze MAGA dead-enders.”
Trump began with a promise: “This may be the most important speech I’ve ever made.”
Colbert estimates Trump meant to say “the most ‘impotent’ speech you ever made.” He called it “just another rambling-mass of lies that lasted a full 46 minutes. My big complaint: he should have done this a week ago, not because he said anything worth hearing, but at least the people who canceled a big family Thanksgiving could have pretended they were still eating with their racist uncle.”
The host showed the portion of Trump’s video where the president displayed a timeline of election reporting showing the two large Democratic counties “dumping” their returns after midnight. Once those counties came in, Trump cried foul, saying that they were fraudulent because so many people in the heavily Democratic areas shouldn’t have voted for President-elect Joe Biden.
“Again, with the massive dumps?” Colbert asked. “But given his cheeseburger at bedtime, 3:42 in the morning sounds about right for him.”
Trump also alleged that “in Arizona, the attorney general announced that mail-in ballots had been stolen from mailboxes and hidden under a rock.” A fact-check of Trump explained they weren’t ballots that had been cast. Someone had stolen them from people’s mailboxes. The 18 ballots were then hand-delivered to the individuals, and voters were allowed to fill them out or go vote in person.
It was a claim that Colbert found questionable. “Hidden under a rock? In Arizona? In the desert? Did a fast bird going ‘meep meep’ do this and you tried to chase the bird, and you ran into a painting of a tunnel on the side of a mountain? By the way, if you run off a cliff, you’ll be fine, as long as you don’t look down.”
“Even what I’m saying now will be demeaned and disparaged, but that’s okay,” Trump told his followers.
“Well, as long as it’s okay. You’re a petty, angry man, desperate for validation you will never receive and have never deserved.”
See his opener below:
2020 Election
‘Book her on Jeanine Pirro’: Witness ridiculed after going viral during Giuliani’s Michigan hearing
Rudy Giuliani's election fraud hearing went off the rails Wednesday evening as one woman monopolized the comments section with a series of rants.
“That poll book is off by 100,000!” claimed the woman. “Why don’t you look at the registered voters on there? … what was the turnout rate, 120 percent?”
Some speculated if the woman was intoxicated while others wondered if she'd been using Gov. Rick Perry's "smart glasses" as a talking stick. One Michigander explained, however, that some people in the state simply talk that way.
2020 Election
Trump witness at Rudy’s Michigan hearing demands photo ID because ‘all Chinese look alike’
President Donald Trump's latest election fraud "hearing" in Michigan brought together a motley crew of witnesses including one woman who went off on a rant about photo ID.
Michigan requests a photo ID but doesn't mandate it to vote. But that isn't enough for one woman who said it's necessary to tell Chinese people apart.
"I think all Chinese look alike, so how would you tell?" she asked.
If the woman at the hearing has a hard time telling the difference between Chinese people, she may also have trouble looking at a photo of a person and telling if they're the same person on the ID. Voter rolls also don't have photos of the voter included in them.
2020 Election
Trump’s new Wisconsin election lawsuit targets state official who has nothing to do with elections
President Donald Trump's latest lawsuit to try to overturn the election result in Wisconsin names Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette.
There's just one problem: although in most states, the secretary of state is the top election official, in Wisconsin the secretary of state has nothing to do with elections. It's actually a completely separate office that mainly deals with the keeping of public records.
He really did sue Wisconsin’s Secretary of State who had nothing to do with election administration. Also the City of Milwaukee Clerk who also had nothing to do with election administration. And my boss’s name is spelled wrong. pic.twitter.com/uUX6HilkgZ