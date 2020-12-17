‘Suck it up buttercup’: Rick Wilson bludgeons GOP whining about ‘incivility’ of top Biden aide
Anti-Trump conservative Rick Wilson on Thursday dropped the hammer on Republicans who are complaining about the incivility of Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, a top aide to President-elect Joe Biden.
At issue is an interview O’Malley Dillon conducted with Glamour Magazine in which she acknowledged that Senate Republicans can be “f*ckers” while also calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “terrible.”
Wilson said it was monumentally hypocritical for Republicans to decry O’Malley Dillon’s incivility when they’ve been making excuses for President Donald Trump for the past four years.
“I don’t want to hear one goddamn word about civility from the people who spent 5 years ignoring, eliding or excusing the open sewage hole of Trump’s insults and outrages,” Wilson wrote. “Suck it up, buttercup. You bought the ticket. Now you get to take the ride.”
Wilson continued to tear apart his one-time allies in follow-up tweets.
“Washington is full of weak, ambitious men more familiar with the geography and odor of Trump’s ass than they are with anything remotely resembling honor, integrity, courage, or strength,” he wrote. “Civility, my ass.”
Yeah…I don’t want to hear one goddamn word about civility from the people who spent 5 years ignoring, eliding or excusing the open sewage hole of Trump’s insults and outrages.
Suck it up, buttercup. You bought the ticket. Now you get to take the ride.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 17, 2020
Of course, it shouldn’t shock anyone; Washington is full of weak, ambitious men more familiar with the geography and odor of Trump’s ass than they are with anything remotely resembling honor, integrity, courage, or strength.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 17, 2020
Civility, my ass.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 17, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
2020 Election
