Swing states tear into Texas AG for ‘seditious abuse’ of the courts in blistering legal filings

On Thursday, POLITICO reported that the swing states being sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have responded with a series of furious legal briefs accusing him of abuse of the judicial process.

“The Court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated,” said the brief from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel agreed, submitting a brief that reads, “The base of Texas’s claims rests on an assertion that Michigan has violated its own election laws. Not true. That claim has been rejected in the federal and state courts in Michigan, and just yesterday the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch effort to request an audit.”

Even Georgia, which has a Republican attorney general, attacked the lawsuit. “The novel and far-reaching claims that Texas asserts, and the breathtaking remedies it seeks, are impossible to ground in legal principles and unmanageable,” stated the filing. “This Court has never allowed one state to co-opt the legislative authority of another state, and there are no limiting or manageable principles to cabin that kind of overreach.”

President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind the lawsuit, as have 106 House Republicans, which if successful would throw out the results of elections in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and trigger a constitutional crisis.