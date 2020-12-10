Texas AG’s lawsuit slammed as ‘performative leg-humping’ to gain Trump’s favor by conservative radio host

Conservative activist and radio host Erick Erickson has written a comprehensive takedown of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in four key swing states.

Writing on his personal Substack page, Erickson dismisses Paxton’s suit as “performative leg humping by someone desperate to curry favor with President Trump” at a time when the Texas attorney general is under investigation by federal officials.

He then breaks down all the reasons why Paxton’s lawsuit deserves to fail.

“The suit is absurd on its face,” he writes. “These states seek to interfere in the internal affairs of other states when those states are not actually electing the President, but allowing their voters to chose members of the Electoral College. Were this to succeed, which it will not, the states will start suing each other at every election as a bit of theater.”

Erickson notes that the suit literally cites no prior cases to establish it has standing to sue other states over their election practices and that the lawsuit could not even get Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins to sign off on it.

Furthermore, he argues that the lawsuit would badly erode the kind of states’ sovereignty that conservatives have long championed.

“If Texas were to win this, it would dissolve the horizontal federalism of our union and only expand the powers of the federal government,” he writes. “It would also lead to a Civil War as a handful of states overturn the rules and laws of other states and dictate those states’ internal affairs.”

