Quantcast
Connect with us

The appalling reason why GOP lawmakers may have joined the Texas lawsuit

Published

1 min ago

on

More than 100 Republican lawmakers and nearly half of state attorneys general have signed on to a Texas lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s election loss, and a top political analyst revealed an alarming reason why they’re willing to upend democracy.

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate votes from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and 106 GOP House members and 17 other state attorneys general signed on to the challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I get a question all the time from my friends, people in Washington, outside of Washington — why are Republicans doing this?” Washington Post reporter Robert Costa told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “Why are they behaving this way? Isn’t President Trump going out the door?”

“That’s not what they think,” Costa added. “He’s not going away. There’s a growing acceptance, while he may be at Mar-A-Lago in 2021, he will not run from the scene. He may prepare to run in 2024. Even if he doesn’t, he’s going to be meddling in primary races in 2022, so many of these Republicans are operating sometimes out of loyalty, sometimes to be sharing in the theatrics of the moment and sometimes out of fear.”

Some of the lawmakers are making a cynical gamble, Costa said, but some of them seem to believe Trump has a path to victory.

“Some of it’s cynical, but let’s not forget that in some channels of the conservative media, there is a belief still that President Trump has an ability to win this election through going to the Supreme Court,” Costa said. “President Trump is watching these media outlets, he’s reading the media outlets [and] it’s creating an echo chamber inside of the Republican Party. So the motives aren’t all just to stand with President Trump in solidarity, to show voters who are frustrated with President Trump’s defeat that they’re doing that. It’s about actually believing the cause, and that’s where American politics is going. They are not shared facts at this moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump sets off alarms with ‘very weird statement’ about stopping the ‘world from killing itself’

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump started off the day with a weird tweet that left many other social media users confused and alarmed.

Trump began tweeting early Friday morning by touting his diplomatic record and the swift development of a COVID-19 vaccine, and insisted Joe Biden would bungle the response to the pandemic, before firing off a strange statement with no explanation.

I just want to stop the world from killing itself!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Manhattan DA ramps up probe of Trump’s finances and interviews ‘several’ Deutsche Bank employees

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has been ramping up his probe of President Donald Trump's finances in the weeks since the end of the 2020 presidential election.

The New York Times is reporting that the Manhattan DA's office has "interviewed several employees" in recent weeks at Deutsche Bank, which became notorious for lending Trump money in the late '90s when no other major bank would touch him.

The Times notes that it remains unclear whether Vance's office will bring charges against the president, although its recent activities suggest that its investigation is intensifying rather than winding down.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

This Christian charity website has morphed into a crowdfunder for Trump election conspiracy theories

Published

50 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

A website originally set up for Christian charitable giving has recently morphed into a crowdfunding website to help promote wild conspiracy theories about President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election.

The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that GiveSendGo, a website that has traditionally been used to raise money for Christian missionaries, is now being used as a hub for Trump-related crowdfunding projects that would likely get removed if they were put on traditional crowdfunding websites such as GoFundMe.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE