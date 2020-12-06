‘The GOP is now simply a cauldron of writhing resentment and paranoia’: conservative columnist
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin called it fitting that President Donald Trump’s campaign is going out the way it was ushered in: with misery. While Trump came into power with a flood of anger and division, he’s leaving in the same way. This time, however, he may be taking the GOP with him.
In a Sunday column, Rubin cited incoming President Joe Biden lamenting that the November jobs report is “grim,” showing “an economy that is stalling.” Trump didn’t comment, and it’s unclear if he even cared. The slowing economy is something Biden told Congress must deal with as soon as possible if it expects to save America from the crisis.
“What has the current administration been doing to facilitate vaccinations?” Rubin wondered. “Next to nothing, apparently. Biden’s prediction of 200,000-plus more deaths by the end of the year may be horrifyingly accurate.”
Trump’s focus has been on the election he believes is rigged. Oddly enough, after winning the election in 2016, he also thought the election was “rigged” and 3 million people voted illegally, stealing his popular vote away.
“Aside from the courts that he amply stocked with right-wing judges, Republicans can point to no benefit derived from his four years in office but plenty of damage,” wrote Rubin. “Trump leaves behind a dumpster fire: a net loss of more than 3 million jobs and hundreds of thousands of dead Americans.”
Republicans aren’t much better off. They started 2017 with power in the House, Senate and White House. They now only have power in the Senate, and that could evaporate after the Georgia special election in January. The party is now more divided than ever, and Trump is at war with state Republicans who can’t deliver an election to him. This week, Trump called Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) demanding he do something to deliver the state for Trump, even if it’s impossible.
“No longer animated by a positive vision or policy ideas, the GOP is now simply a cauldron of writhing resentment and paranoia — a party that survives by spinning a web of lies and terrifying its own voters,” closed Rubin. “Our only hope is that the Republicans who remain in Congress will be as ineffectual in obstructing progress as they and their defeated president were in governing.”
2020 Election
Democracy ‘has to be defended’ to stop Trump from running in 2024: critics
"We're trying to do another four years," President Donald Trump said at a Saturday night rally in Georgia. "Otherwise, I'll see you in four years."
Trump's "increasingly overt flirtations with running again in 2024," as the Associated Press put it, must be met with "a proportionate response," wrote political scientists Alexander Kirshner and Claudio López-Guerra. The president's transparent attempts to "subvert" the outcome of the 2020 election threaten the "viability of democracy in the United States," they argued, and this impeachable offense should compel Congress to convict Trump, thus rendering him ineligible for a future presidency.
2020 Election
WATCH: Rev. Warnock crushes Loeffler’s argument that ‘insider trading’ is the ‘American dream’
Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) was asked about her "insider trading" scandal that was under investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee and the Justice Department.
According to reports, Loeffler's stock trades had peculiar timing. After receiving a briefing about the coronavirus early on in the pandemic, Loeffler dumped stocks that later fell because of the pandemic. At the same time, Loeffler was downplaying the seriousness of the virus.
Loeffler said that her stock dump is the very definition of the American Dream. Rev. Warnock explained that he doesn't believe that stock trades are wrong or that Loeffler doesn't have the right to play the markets, he said he doesn't believe Loeffler, or any senator, should have the right to self-dealing at the expense of the American tax-payer.
2020 Election
‘Robot’ Kelly Loeffler mocked for short-circuiting when asked if senators should be dealing stocks like her
Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) drew a lot of criticism for her performance in the nationally televised debate between her and her Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Viewers noticed that questions from the debate moderators earned a response from Loeffler that had nothing to do with the question itself. When she was asked about whether she'd take the COVID-19 vaccine, Loeffler went off about "radical leftist" and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and didn't say a word about the virus that has killed over 9,500 people in the state.
Loeffler also tried to claim that Democrats want to get rid of healthcare while also having socialized health care at the same time. The two ideas are in conflict with each other.