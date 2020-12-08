Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The jig is up’: Former prosecutor tears into Trump after Supreme Court dashes his election gambit

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump. (Photo: Screengrab)

On CNN Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Laura Coates broke down the significance of the Supreme Court refusing to hear a key Republican challenge to the Pennsylvania election results.

“The jig is up,” said Coates. “The president has no more viable paths to even anticipate some legal basis for why he thinks that President-elect Joe Biden should not be sworn in this coming January.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You see what he tried to do — a lot of different efforts here,” Coates continued. “First, remember, he began trying to use an assertion he hoped he could work backwards and somehow the evidence would appear. He was unable at the lower courts, for a variety of reasons, across this country, to ever have any evidence to support his claim. Then he tried to work his way to the Supreme Court to say, hey, can you please be the last-ditch effort in this Hail Mary? The Court is refusing to do so primarily because, one, no evidence to support any substantive reason whatsoever to overturn the election. Also, there has not been anything at the lower court level that would even allow it to be prudent before the court today.”

“I think the writing was really on the wall … the safe harbor deadline being today, and this being the day the Court decided to make the ruling,” said Coates. “It is extraordinarily telling that even in the Supreme Court, where the president of the United States has been able to nominate and confirm three justices, that was certainly not enough for them to be at the strings of the president and they decided instead to go by what they did not have, which is a course of action, any evidence, and any substantive legal claim for which they should rule otherwise.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘There could not be a more glaring smackdown’ of Trump than SCOTUS dismissal: Ex-US Attorney

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

On MSNBC Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance weighed in on the Supreme Court's rejection of a last-ditch Republican lawsuit to challenge the results of the Pennsylvania election.

"You don't have to be a good lawyer to understand this bevy of cases Trump and Trump supporters filed are not a close call, as you say, and the Supreme Court, with absolutely no dissent, makes abundantly clear tonight that this case has so little merit they are not even willing to entertain briefing or argument or any sort of further process on this case — that they have simply ended it out of hand and it is over," said Vance. "There could not be a more glaring smackdown of a case."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House approves defense funding bill that Trump can’t veto

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

CNN's Manu Raju tweeted Tuesday evening that Congress has passed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 that President Donald Trump threatened to veto.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1336452976978890752

Trump had two significant points that he wanted in the bill: First, he wanted to bar military bases from being able to change their names from Confederate generals who lost the war. Second, Trump wanted to go after social media giants, demanding that liability professions be included so that he can sue companies like Twitter and Facebook.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Alito is deep state now!’ MAGA fans mocked over conservative Supreme Court refusing to save Trump from election loss

Published

53 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Supporters of President Donald Trump believed that conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito would save the presidency from President-elect Joe Biden based on a series of false "voter fraud" claims.

https://twitter.com/annvandersteel/status/1336317779507474433

While Alito was the one who dismissed the claims, he did so without dispute from other conservative justices, including Clarence Thomas and the three justices Trump appointed to the High Court.

https://twitter.com/TimAlberta/status/1336432863747649547

https://twitter.com/IronDuke_1815/status/1336415936715370496

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE