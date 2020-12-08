US Supreme Court denies injunction in the Pennsylvania election results case
The United States Supreme Court is refusing to intervene on a petition for injunctive relief relating to the Pennsylvania election results.
The news came Tuesday afternoon after Justice Samuel Alito requested Pennsylvania file a brief on the matter. The state urged the court not to involve itself in President Donald Trump’s election nonsense.
JUST IN – #Pennsylvania has filed its brief (requested by Alito) to the Supreme Court. They basically urge the court not to open pandora's box even if federal laws of the US constitution have been violated. pic.twitter.com/OId7w3GnNH
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 8, 2020
According to the report, there were no noted dissents.
BREAKING: Supreme Court denies request to stop certification of Pennsylvania vote, with no noted dissents.
— Robert Barnes (@scotusreporter) December 8, 2020
Conservatives appeared to believe that Justice Alito would be more sensitive to their desperate efforts. That clearly wasn’t the case.
So much for that "but Alito is going to save us" theory.
And yet they will go on. https://t.co/bmhs3yIy4m
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 8, 2020
“The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the court officially ruled.
womp womp pic.twitter.com/5yCo7HdXDj
— Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan) December 8, 2020
