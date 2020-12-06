‘The pathetic death rattle of a loser and crybaby’: Ex-RNC official hammers Trump for his ‘nauseating’ Georgia speech
Writing for the Bulwark, former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller expressed extreme disgust with both Donald Trump’s attempt to strongarm Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to force the legislature to hand the election to him as well as his subsequent rally in Valdosta where he whined the election was riddled with fraud.
In a two word description, the Never Trumper labeled the president’s actions “nauseating and embarrassing.”
“Over the course of a nauseating and embarrassing evening at Heaven’s Gate, President Trump claimed that American democracy is rigged with ballots coming out of ceilings and leather suitcases and that he regrets not sending the military into majority-black U.S. cities to stop imaginary fraud. In addition, the president explicitly tried recruiting Republican elected officials to go along with his ham-handed attempt to steal the election, telling them that if they break the law and help his attempt to overturn a free and fair election, then they will ‘go down in history as great people,” Miller wrote before calling the president’s assertion “buffoonery” and something your drunk uncle might write on Facebook.
Responding to the president’s claims that the election was stolen from him, Miller bluntly — and humorously — noted that Trump was “was schlonged by over 7 million votes” on the way to becoming the first president to lose the popular vote twice.
“This election wasn’t close. It was a humiliating defeat,” he wrote before adding, “Looked at one way, this is the pathetic death rattle of a loser and crybaby who is desperate for one last gasp of adoration before he is forced into an early retirement that may be marked with legal troubles.”
Ousted cyber chief slams hypocrisy of elected GOPers: ‘They’ve accepted their outcomes and their races’
Former Department of Homeland Security official Chris Krebs on Sunday slammed Republican candidates who have accepted the outcomes of their elections but have refused to admit that President Donald Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
Krebs, who is the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, was fired by Trump after his group released a statement calling the 2020 election the most secure in U.S. history.
"Just 27 congressional Republicans have acknowledged Joe Biden's victory," CBS host Margaret Brennan told Krebs during a Sunday interview. "That's 27 out of 249. Why are the majority of Republicans remaining silent on what you're describing here as a security risk?"
‘I have to stop you right there’: ABC’s Stephanopoulos cuts off GOP senator for resurrecting debunked vote fraud story
"This Week" host George Stephanopoulos was forced to cut off Indiana Sen. Mike Braun (R) on Sunday morning after he tried to bring up an incident in Georgia that he said proved there was widespread voter fraud that led to Donald Trump losing the 2020 presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden.
The confrontation between the ABC host and the GOP lawmaker began after Stephanopoulos asked why Braun wouldn't accept the results of the election that showed Biden won.
"What you've had since the election is certification processes in every states. Those include audits and in many cases recounts. Those certifications have been done in many states led by Republican governors, like Arizona and Georgia," the ABC host explained. "There have been more than 55 lawsuits brought forward by the president and his allies. Thirty-eight have been dismissed by judges. There have been investigations directed by the Justice Department, by the attorney general. And the attorney general came back and said there's no evidence of widespread fraud. So the process has played out, hasn't it? And there's no evidence of widespread fraud. Why can't you accept the results?"
Rudy Giuliani launches new conspiracy theory: Election fraud was coordinated by ‘somebody in Washington’
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump's campaign, on Sunday alleged that "somebody in Washington" had coordinated theft of the 2020 election.
The president's lawyer made the remarks during an appearance on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo.
"Each one of [the election irregularities] has in one degree or another almost the same pattern of activity," Giuliani explained. "This was a pattern that was set by somebody in Washington because everybody else carried it out exactly in the same way. And they did it in the crooked cities. They didn't do it everywhere."
"So you think somebody in Washington directed this," Bartiromo said. "Who did this? That would suggest this is organized, developed. Who is in charge, who directed this?"