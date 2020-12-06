‘The pathetic death rattle of a loser and crybaby’: Ex-RNC official hammers Trump for his ‘nauseating’ Georgia speech

Writing for the Bulwark, former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller expressed extreme disgust with both Donald Trump’s attempt to strongarm Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to force the legislature to hand the election to him as well as his subsequent rally in Valdosta where he whined the election was riddled with fraud.

In a two word description, the Never Trumper labeled the president’s actions “nauseating and embarrassing.”

“Over the course of a nauseating and embarrassing evening at Heaven’s Gate, President Trump claimed that American democracy is rigged with ballots coming out of ceilings and leather suitcases and that he regrets not sending the military into majority-black U.S. cities to stop imaginary fraud. In addition, the president explicitly tried recruiting Republican elected officials to go along with his ham-handed attempt to steal the election, telling them that if they break the law and help his attempt to overturn a free and fair election, then they will ‘go down in history as great people,” Miller wrote before calling the president’s assertion “buffoonery” and something your drunk uncle might write on Facebook.

Responding to the president’s claims that the election was stolen from him, Miller bluntly — and humorously — noted that Trump was “was schlonged by over 7 million votes” on the way to becoming the first president to lose the popular vote twice.

“This election wasn’t close. It was a humiliating defeat,” he wrote before adding, “Looked at one way, this is the pathetic death rattle of a loser and crybaby who is desperate for one last gasp of adoration before he is forced into an early retirement that may be marked with legal troubles.”

