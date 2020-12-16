The View’s Whoopi Goldberg scorches Fox News scaremongering about Joe Biden and ‘socialism’

Fox News and Republican lawmakers are already starting in on President-elect Joe Biden as secret socialist, and “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg isn’t having it.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who’s facing a re-election challenge in next month’s runoff in Georgia, claimed that Democrats would impose a socialist agenda if Republicans lost control of the U.S. Senate, and Goldberg explained why that was ridiculous.

“I’m a little peeved with Sen. David Perdue,” Goldberg said. “He was on Fox News last night and, again, he was trying the scare voters. He was saying things like, ‘Chuck Schumer’s going to push a socialist agenda.’ I don’t know what people are thinking when they’re thinking about socialism, but as Joy [Behar]’s pointed out and we’ve pointed out, you know, we have bits and pieces of socialism in our democracy. It’s part of what we do.”

“Social Security, that’s, you know, that’s what they’re talking about, so it is part of what we have been doing,” she added. “Also, stop lying about Stacey Abrams, my friend. You know, he says that Stacey Abrams wants illegal immigrants to vote. You know that’s not what she said, that’s not what she said. You know, listen. If you watch Fox News, let me suggest one thing to you all. If you watch Fox News, just go to one other place and check just to see if there’s any balance anywhere, just to see if your side is the only side. If you don’t want to did that, then that reminds me that, you know, maybe you’re not the American citizen we all want you to be.”

Goldberg blasted Perdue for suggesting Biden would undermine democracy, when he’s been helping President Donald Trump overturn his election loss.

“Maybe you should be doing something different, because all of the stuff that you are doing, packing — the courts have already been packed,” she said. “What are you talking about? You know, and we didn’t do it. So maybe it’s all about moving on. He lost, he’s done — he lost. No one’s going to snatch this presidency from Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. They’re just not going to do it. It’s un-American, and the more you guys kvetch and b*tch about this, the more un-American you look.”