‘There could not be a more glaring smackdown’ of Trump than SCOTUS dismissal: Ex-US Attorney

Published

2 mins ago

on

US President Donald Trump, pictured on July 8, has assailed Britain's US ambassador as a "pompous fool" and slammed outgoing premier Theresa May's "foolish" policies following a leak of unflattering diplomatic cables. (AFP/File / NICHOLAS KAMM)

On MSNBC Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance weighed in on the Supreme Court’s rejection of a last-ditch Republican lawsuit to challenge the results of the Pennsylvania election.

“You don’t have to be a good lawyer to understand this bevy of cases Trump and Trump supporters filed are not a close call, as you say, and the Supreme Court, with absolutely no dissent, makes abundantly clear tonight that this case has so little merit they are not even willing to entertain briefing or argument or any sort of further process on this case — that they have simply ended it out of hand and it is over,” said Vance. “There could not be a more glaring smackdown of a case.”

Watch below:


House approves defense funding bill that Trump can’t veto

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

CNN's Manu Raju tweeted Tuesday evening that Congress has passed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 that President Donald Trump threatened to veto.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1336452976978890752

Trump had two significant points that he wanted in the bill: First, he wanted to bar military bases from being able to change their names from Confederate generals who lost the war. Second, Trump wanted to go after social media giants, demanding that liability professions be included so that he can sue companies like Twitter and Facebook.

‘Alito is deep state now!’ MAGA fans mocked over conservative Supreme Court refusing to save Trump from election loss

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Supporters of President Donald Trump believed that conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito would save the presidency from President-elect Joe Biden based on a series of false "voter fraud" claims.

https://twitter.com/annvandersteel/status/1336317779507474433

While Alito was the one who dismissed the claims, he did so without dispute from other conservative justices, including Clarence Thomas and the three justices Trump appointed to the High Court.

https://twitter.com/TimAlberta/status/1336432863747649547

https://twitter.com/IronDuke_1815/status/1336415936715370496

