‘There could not be a more glaring smackdown’ of Trump than SCOTUS dismissal: Ex-US Attorney

On MSNBC Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance weighed in on the Supreme Court’s rejection of a last-ditch Republican lawsuit to challenge the results of the Pennsylvania election.

“You don’t have to be a good lawyer to understand this bevy of cases Trump and Trump supporters filed are not a close call, as you say, and the Supreme Court, with absolutely no dissent, makes abundantly clear tonight that this case has so little merit they are not even willing to entertain briefing or argument or any sort of further process on this case — that they have simply ended it out of hand and it is over,” said Vance. “There could not be a more glaring smackdown of a case.”

