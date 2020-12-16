‘This is why you lost!’ Trump drowned in mockery for whining about commercials on Fox News

President Donald Trump griped about the “endless negative and unedited commercials” airing on his once-favorite TV network.

The president started off Wednesday morning with a tweet gloating over low ratings for Fox News, which has not embraced Trump’s election fraud conspiracy theories as enthusiastically as he’d like, and has lost some of its audience to right-wing rivals Newsmax and One America News.

“Can’t believe how badly @FoxNews is doing in the ratings,” Trump tweeted. “They played right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats, & now are floating in limboland. Hiring fired @donnabraziIe, and far worse, allowing endless negative and unedited commercials. @FoxNews is dead. Really Sad!”

It’s not clear what the president meant by “unedited” commercials or what initially prompted the tweet, but other social media users ridiculed his single-minded focus on television.

Russia cyber attacked us and you’re whining about this? See, this is why 8 million more Americans legally voted for Joe Biden. This is why you lost. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 16, 2020

I remember helping my kid with his history homework…he had to write a paper on the president who was so on top of what was on the television. — tSpanner (@HalSaline) December 16, 2020

Focus, you’re going to need the best lawyers you can get. Forever. — JJ Defends Democracy (@SlydeJj) December 16, 2020

Hahaha — Ladyhawk53 (@ladyhawke5372) December 16, 2020

So much happening in the covid-19 crisis with more than 300,000 dead Americans but FOX ratings is what you care about. How does it feel to be known as the worst ” president” in history? — Annette Pora (@annette_pora) December 16, 2020

All of your tweets should start off with “Can’t believe” as a public service announcement. — Untucked with Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 16, 2020

Is limboland near Nambia? — Jaynie’s Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) December 16, 2020

Everyone point and laugh while we drive by. — Mayer (@Mayer94455909) December 16, 2020

2,979 Americans died yesterday.

311,111 Americans dead in total, from the Trump Virus. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 16, 2020

Ya wanna know what’s “really sad”? That your son Barron and your grandchildren and future generations will have to live with your humiliating legacy of corruption and treason. Your selfishness and narcissism is disgusting… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 16, 2020

Your election fanfiction story isn’t doing too well either — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) December 16, 2020

300,000 Americans are dead Millions are about to be evicted 1 in 4 Children went to bed hungry last night. We don’t have enough vaccines yet. Seems like you have more things to worry about than Fox News ratings. — lisastark35 (@lisastark351) December 16, 2020

300,000 + Americans are dead! I really don’t give a 💩about FoxNews’ ratings! pic.twitter.com/5msiUoZMiM — Mike Nolan (@mnolan49) December 16, 2020