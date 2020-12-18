This may be the real reason Trump won’t get vaccinated on live TV: NYT’s Haberman

Vice President Mike Pence got vaccinated for the novel coronavirus on Friday as a way to promote the vaccine to a wary public — but so far, President Donald Trump has indicated no willingness to do the same.
Appearing on CNN Friday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculated about why Trump appears to be so reluctant to get the vaccine that he has been frantically trying to take credit for.
“I have a theory… I don’t think that he wants to be jabbed with a needle on live television,” she said. “I just don’t. I think that he considers that to be some kind of an act of weakness.”
Haberman then said that this would represent yet another instance in which the president passed up an opportunity to show leadership because it might be harmful to his personal image.
“This is one of those moments where none of us particularly want to roll up our arms and have our arms jabbed on television, necessarily, but it is important,” she said. “And he is choosing not to do something that could help save lives.”
President Donald Trump's supporters are calling on him to declare martial law so the U.S. military can somehow overturn his election loss, but legal experts aren't sure how that would actually work.
The president's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and at least one Republican lawmaker have urged Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, which they somehow believe would allow him to unravel the alleged conspiracy against him, reported Politico.
During an MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel discussion on the reported massive cybersecurity attack on the U.S. government's computer systems, two experts on national security said it was exceedingly damaging with one panelist adding that Donald Trump gave the Kremlin the "green light" by cozying up to Vladimir Putin.
According to a New York Times report, "The discovery suggests that the scope of the hacking, which appears to extend beyond nuclear laboratories and Pentagon, Treasury and Commerce Department systems, complicates the challenge for federal investigators as they try to assess the damage and understand what had been stolen."