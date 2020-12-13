‘Thought it was a hoax?’: Anger bubbles as Trump staff get COVID shots first — amid 300,000 American deaths

Americans are lining up to complain that President Donald Trump and his team should be among the last, not the first, to get the vaccine for the coronavirus.

Trump spent months downplaying the virus, saying that it was a hoax and about as serious as “the flu” despite telling reporter Bob Woodward that it was very serious. Now, while Trump’s staff is spending December partying on the taxpayer dime and spreading COVID-19 even further, they are also the first to score the vaccine.

To make matters worse, the United States is nearing 300,000 deaths from the virus as numbers continue to climb higher each day. The lack of action or responsibility led many to ask how they deserve to be the first, particularly at a time when health care officials are putting their lives on the line daily.

See the frustration from folks in the tweets below:

LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT… The very people who said Covid-19 was a hoax and who’s negligence killed over 300,000 people are getting the vaccine first?! THIS IS CRIMINAL!#KidVicious🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/ON1NEGtFV6 — Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) December 13, 2020

The White House: COVID is a hoax and masks don't work, but also give us the vaccine right fucking now! https://t.co/9FvwikZi4w — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 13, 2020

The vaccine requires a second dose, 21 to 28 days after the first. With 37 days left until they leave their jobs, this has minimal public benefit. If they were truly interested in protecting staffers, they would have been better off not holding super spreader events. https://t.co/qgkFJjGUlH — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 13, 2020

Isn’t it rich. After months of minimizing Covid, holding super-spreader events, reckless behavior, endangering myriads of Americans, and getting privileged medical care when they fall sick, the White House staff will be among the first to get vaccinated. https://t.co/n8PFuRJYv9 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 14, 2020

Giving the White House staff the first doses of the Covid vaccine is like giving the Titanic crew the first lifeboat. @realDonaldTrump — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) December 13, 2020

Please don’t waste vaccines on the trump White House, they’ve done nothing for society or the greater good. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2020

Trumpism: The virus is a Dem hoax! Trump gets credit for vaccine! No way we’re taking the vaccine! White House gets vaccine first! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 14, 2020

White House staff gets early vaccine? I’m so mad I could spit. What about you?https://t.co/8fwHJn8oZT — Chip Franklin InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) December 13, 2020

In February, White House was calling virus a hoax. Now, they break to front of line to get vaccine — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) December 13, 2020

So the White House staff who work with Trump will be first to receive the vaccine. Fuck this administration. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 13, 2020

Why is the White House getting vaccines for COVID which they said is a hoax, not worse than the flu, and will disappear by last spring? — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) December 13, 2020

After helping to super-spread the rona all over, the White House staff should be dead LAST, not first, on the list of vaccine recipients. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 14, 2020

The current White House should be last in line to get vaccines not first — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) December 13, 2020

I see @IvankaTrump deleted a tweet about White House staff receiving the vaccine. It must have been awful; she is generally very proud of her self-serving, nepotistic, kleptocratic, ignorant posts. What happened, petal?

Screenshot, anyone? — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) December 13, 2020

@realDonaldTrump @PressSec @WhiteHouse I thought Covid19 is a hoax, not real, made up by the dems, not harmful!!! So why do you need to take the vaccine?!?!?! You bunch of liars!!! — . (@Amonloz) December 14, 2020

It is absolute bs that the White House and their staffers are getting the COVID vaccine first. They have been lying to the American people from day 1 and calling it a hoax. Now when the vaccine becomes available, they are first in line? #CrimesAgainstHumanity — Timothy Issler (@tjissler) December 14, 2020

Every health care worker (and support staff to them) and every member of their immediate families should get a COVID vaccine before any member of the White House staff or their immediate families. They deserve no privileges or priorities over any other citizen. — Dr FOTH (@DoktaFoth) December 14, 2020

Why are White House staffers getting the vaccine first? I thought it was a “hoax” that “affects virtually nobody”. 🤔 — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) December 14, 2020

NOPE, there is plenty good equipment to sanitize the white house and capitol hill, dont waste a drop of vaccine on those monsters. — lizabethivy (@rfrazier20161) December 14, 2020