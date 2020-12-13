Quantcast
‘Thought it was a hoax?’: Anger bubbles as Trump staff get COVID shots first — amid 300,000 American deaths

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Trump with White House team (Photo: Screen capture)

Americans are lining up to complain that President Donald Trump and his team should be among the last, not the first, to get the vaccine for the coronavirus.

Trump spent months downplaying the virus, saying that it was a hoax and about as serious as “the flu” despite telling reporter Bob Woodward that it was very serious. Now, while Trump’s staff is spending December partying on the taxpayer dime and spreading COVID-19 even further, they are also the first to score the vaccine.

To make matters worse, the United States is nearing 300,000 deaths from the virus as numbers continue to climb higher each day. The lack of action or responsibility led many to ask how they deserve to be the first, particularly at a time when health care officials are putting their lives on the line daily.

See the frustration from folks in the tweets below:

