Tom Cruise’s angry outburst reportedly sparks ‘exodus’ of crew members from Mission Impossible set
In the wake of the viral audio clip where actor Tom Cruise angrily rips into the crew of the “Mission: Impossible 7” set, TMZ is reporting that his outburst sparked an exodus of at least five staffers who were upset with his approach.
“Apparently, things haven’t cooled off around set since the epic rant heard round the world. The Sun says Tom had another meltdown Tuesday after audio of his first eruption leaked,” TMZ reports. “Tom seems to be feeling pressure to get the movie done during the pandemic, his rant indicated as much, but ya gotta imagine the men and women working behind the scenes are also stressed … and some of ’em ain’t happy under Tom’s thumb.”
You can listen to the audio below:
Rolling Stone column officially names Mitch McConnell as the Scrooge of 2020
Rolling Stone columnist Peter Wade is naming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) the Scrooge of 2020.
McConnell, who has held up COVID-19 stimulus funds for Americans for seven months now wants to slice further assistance ahead of the Christmas holiday. The angry and stingy miser depicted in Charles Dickens' holiday novella "A Christmas Carol," has been depicted over the years for
"While Congress debates whether to give Americans $600 or $700 each in a coronavirus aid package — approximately half the amount they received earlier this year — new unemployment numbers show that Americans are out of work far above levels seen in other recessions, and since the summer millions of Americans have entered into poverty," wrote Wade. "Despite that, Congress has not issued direct cash payments to Americans since $1200 checks were distributed in April. Instead, the Senate and House have gone back and forth on different proposals for aid packages throughout the fall without reaching a consensus."
Proud Boys plan to ‘wreak havoc’ at Biden’s inauguration — while dressed in disguise: report
President Donald Trump notoriously told members of the far-right organization Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" before the 2020 presidential election. Since Trump lost, the Proud Boys have no longer been standing by.
Over the weekend in DC, there were multiple instances of violence and the Proud Boys were accused of burning Black Lives Matter banners at Black Churches.