Tom Cruise’s angry outburst reportedly sparks ‘exodus’ of crew members from Mission Impossible set

In the wake of the viral audio clip where actor Tom Cruise angrily rips into the crew of the “Mission: Impossible 7” set, TMZ is reporting that his outburst sparked an exodus of at least five staffers who were upset with his approach.

“Apparently, things haven’t cooled off around set since the epic rant heard round the world. The Sun says Tom had another meltdown Tuesday after audio of his first eruption leaked,” TMZ reports. “Tom seems to be feeling pressure to get the movie done during the pandemic, his rant indicated as much, but ya gotta imagine the men and women working behind the scenes are also stressed … and some of ’em ain’t happy under Tom’s thumb.”

You can listen to the audio below: