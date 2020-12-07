Top GOPer tees up another loss for Trump as Republicans prepare to override his veto on defense spending
The top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee revealed on Monday that the White House has been warned that outgoing President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) could be overturned by Congress.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) told reporters on a Monday press call that “the message has been conveyed to the White House” that Republicans will likely override Trump’s veto.
The president has threatened to veto the NDAA if it does not include a provision to revoke immunity protections — known as Section 230 — from Twitter and other social media networks. Trump has repeatedly accused the networks of unfairly censoring conservatives who post false or misleading information.
Thornberry argued that Section 230 needs to be addressed “in a different place and a different way.”
Rep. @MacTXPress, the top R on the House Armed Services Cmte, tells reporters on a press call “the message has been conveyed to the White House” about a likely override if Trump vetoes the NDAA.
Says Sec. 230 needs to be addressed but “in a different place and a different way”
— Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) December 7, 2020
Asked if the veto is an “empty” threat, Thornberry says it’s not an empty threat. “I know he’s serious about it….” but most Rs believe the NDAA is not the place to deal with Section 230
— Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) December 7, 2020
