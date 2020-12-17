Quantcast
Trump aides ‘intervened’ to stop push for direct financial aid from increasing in stimulus bill: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump in Oval Office
Donald Trump in Oval Office (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump wanted larger direct payments to Americans in the next stimulus bill, but his White House advisors reportedly talked him out of it.

“White House aides intervened Thursday to prevent President Trump from issuing a statement calling for substantially larger stimulus payments for millions of Americans, according to two people granted anonymity to share details of the private exchange,” The Washington Post reported Thursday.

“On a phone call Thursday afternoon, Trump told allies that he believes stimulus payments in the next relief package should be “at least” $1,200 per person and possibly as big as $2,000 per person, the officials said. Congressional leadership is currently preparing a stimulus package that would provide checks of $600 per person,” the newspaper reported. “Trump was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package, the officials said. Congressional Republicans have insisted that the relief bill remain less than $1 trillion, and it’s currently designed to cost around $900 billion. Larger stimulus checks could push the package’s total over $1 trillion.”

The report came after a rise in unemployment filing.


Biden picks Deb Haaland as first Native American to run Interior: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

US President-elect Joe Biden has chosen congresswoman Deb Haaland to serve as the first Native American interior secretary, US media reported Thursday, in a move that could recast the department's often troubled ties with indigenous tribes.

Haaland is a first-term Democrat from New Mexico in the US Congress and a member of the Laguna Pueblo people. If confirmed by the Senate, she would become the first Native American to lead a cabinet-level department.

The choice fits with Biden's much-publicized pledge to form the most diverse White House cabinet in history.

The Interior Department is a vast agency of more than 70,000 employees overseeing the country's natural resources, including national parks, and oil and gas drilling sites, as well as tribal lands -- home to 578 federally recognized tribes.

‘All a grift’: Trump blasted for not spending any money on Georgia Senate runoffs

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

The two January runoff elections in Georgia will determine control of the U.S. Senate in 2021. President Donald Trump has be focused on the races in fundraising appeals, but apparently not when it comes to spending money, according to a new report in the HuffPost.

"President Donald Trump has invoked the Georgia Senate runoffs dozens of times over the past month while raising money for his $100 million-plus 'leadership' political committee — but has not reported spending a dime on those races," White House correspondent S.V. Dáte reported Thursday.

Rahm Emanuel ‘frozen out’ of Biden administration for being ‘too toxic for the Cabinet’: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that former Chicago mayor and Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel has been "frozen out" of consideration for a position in the Biden administration.

Scoop: Rahm Emanuel is frozen out of the Biden Cabinet, and possibly the administration — at least for now https://t.co/RGEbne7D0w

— Blake News (@blakehounshell) December 18, 2020

