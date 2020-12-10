Trump argues Fox News has committed ‘media suicide’ by calling the election for Biden

On Thursday, President Donald Trump retweeted an article from the far-right American Spectator, arguing that Fox News has committed “media suicide” by acknowledging Joe Biden won the presidential election.

So true, a must read! https://t.co/DMP4vs5HV2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

The article, written by Lou Aguilar, aired a laundry list of grievances against Fox News: “I disgustedly watched Fox … call Arizona for Biden on Election Night before anyone else did, with the final count still days away. Watched them call a Democratic House expansion before the party lost many seats instead. Watched them call the election for Biden and refer to him as president-elect minus any official recognition. Watched them ridicule the Trump campaign’s perfectly valid remedial fight, with reporter Kristin Fisher openly insulting the Trump legal team’s press conference.”

Fox News, long the top of the right-wing media ecosphere, has been sliding in market share since the election, as newer and more pro-Trump networks like One America News and Newsmax have poached their viewers.