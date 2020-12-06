Trump attempts to insult Fox News by claiming ‘kneeling’ football players are ‘better’ to watch

President Donald Trump on Sunday attempted to lob and insult at Fox News by declaring that football players protesting systemic racism are “better” than the network.

“@FoxNews daytime is not watchable,” Trump complained. “In a class with CNN & MSDNC. Check out @OANN, @newsmax and others that are picking up the slack.”

“Even a boring football game, kneeling and all, is better!” he added.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has attacked football players — like Colin Kaepernick — who have kneeled during the national anthem to protest systemic racism in the United States.

Trump’s remarks came after Fox News host Chris Wallace called out the president for a “massive failure” in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.