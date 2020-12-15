Trump attorney Jenna Ellis fired as Colorado prosecutor for making too many mistakes

President Donald Trump’s attorney Jenna Ellis, who’s working to undo his election loss to Joe Biden, was previously fired as a Colorado prosecutor for making too many mistakes.
Ellis was let go from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office in 2013 for “unsatisfactory performance” and making inexcusable mistakes, according to records obtained by the Colorado Sun.
“The employer noted some cases were being processed that did not adhere to the Victim Rights Act,” says a state labor department document. “There is the appearance in case documentation the claimant did not follow proper protocol for some of the cases she handled.”
Ellis has previously claimed that she was fired for refusing to bring a case to trial that she believed was an unethical prosecution, but the district attorney’s office says she handled traffic cases and other misdemeanors.
She refused to comment on The Sun‘s report, and the Trump campaign issued a statement calling the details of her termination seven years ago a “nonstory from a decade ago.”
Ellis was hired in August 2012 and fired during the first quarter of 2013, and the state labor department later determined that the number of cases where she committed an “irreparable, egregious act” was insignificant compared to her total number of cases and found her eligible to receive unemployment benefits.
Her boss at the time was Ken Buck, then the county prosecutor and now chairman of the Colorado Republican Party and a U.S. representative.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.