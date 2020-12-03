Quantcast
Trump Christmas party attendees should sign waivers foreswearing hospital care if they get COVID: CNN’s Camerota

Donald Trump's Christmas Tweet -- via Twitter

CNN host Alisyn Camerota on Thursday floated an outside-the-box suggestion for people who are attending the Trump White House’s upcoming Christmas parties.

While talking with Camerota about the novel coronavirus pandemic, CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explained the importance of trying to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, which could prevent people with other medical problems from getting the care they need to stay alive.

“As good as those new strategies are medically, if you can’t provide them for people, they obviously have no benefit,” Gupta said.

Camerota at this point pivoted to the White House breaking its own coronavirus task force’s guidelines to hold an indoor Christmas party.

“That’s what makes the Christmas parties that the White House is planning so unconscionable,” she said. “Remember when President Trump had people who go to his rallies sign release forms that he wouldn’t be held legally liable, they wouldn’t sue him if they got coronavirus at one of his rallies? Maybe it’s time to have the people who go to the Christmas parties sign release forms that they won’t use hospital services, they won’t use ambulance services, because it’s the strain on the hospital system.”

Trump admin held back phone numbers and addresses that could have reunited separated migrant children with parents

December 3, 2020

The Trump administration has been holding back information, including telephone numbers and addresses, of parents whose children they separated at the border. The administration, in a deliberate and planned program intentionally broke apart migrant families to send a message to others from Central America to not come to the United States.

After federal courts ordered the administration to reunite families, 666 children remained without families. Investigators feared they would never see them reunited because the Trump administration had made little effort from the start to track them. There was never any intention to reunite the families when the program was instituted.

Republicans in Georgia ‘laying the groundwork for new limits on voting’: report

December 3, 2020

Republican officials in Georgia are reportedly using President Donald Trump's false allegations of election fraud to enact new voter suppression techniques.

The New York Times pointed out the strategy in a report on Wednesday.

"Aside from trying to assuage Mr. Trump, Republicans in Georgia also appear to be laying the groundwork for new limits on voting, and particularly on absentee voting," the Times explained.

According to the report, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has echoed Trump's concern about absentee voting and "has called for a sample audit of signatures on absentee ballot envelopes from the recent election."

Jewish physician, Black nurse, and Asian therapist try to save COVID-19 patient covered in Nazi tattoos

December 3, 2020

A thought experiment: Imagine that you are a doctor. Moreover, imagine that you are a doctor who is Jewish or Muslim or Black or brown or gay or lesbian or trans or differently abled, or a member of some other group which the Nazis and other white supremacists are likely to deem subhuman and not worthy of life.

This article was originally published at Salon

