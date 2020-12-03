Trump Christmas party attendees should sign waivers foreswearing hospital care if they get COVID: CNN’s Camerota

CNN host Alisyn Camerota on Thursday floated an outside-the-box suggestion for people who are attending the Trump White House’s upcoming Christmas parties.
While talking with Camerota about the novel coronavirus pandemic, CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explained the importance of trying to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, which could prevent people with other medical problems from getting the care they need to stay alive.
“As good as those new strategies are medically, if you can’t provide them for people, they obviously have no benefit,” Gupta said.
Camerota at this point pivoted to the White House breaking its own coronavirus task force’s guidelines to hold an indoor Christmas party.
“That’s what makes the Christmas parties that the White House is planning so unconscionable,” she said. “Remember when President Trump had people who go to his rallies sign release forms that he wouldn’t be held legally liable, they wouldn’t sue him if they got coronavirus at one of his rallies? Maybe it’s time to have the people who go to the Christmas parties sign release forms that they won’t use hospital services, they won’t use ambulance services, because it’s the strain on the hospital system.”
Watch the video below.
