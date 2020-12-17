Trump defensively insists he has ‘NOTHING’ to do with Hunter Biden being investigated

President Donald Trump on Thursday defensively insisted that he had no part in federal investigators launching a probe into Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden.

“I have NOTHING to do with the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family,” the president wrote on Twitter. “It is just more Fake News. Actually, I find it very sad to watch!”

It is not yet known whether the probe into Hunter Biden will result in any criminal charges and Biden has denied any wrongdoing.

Additionally, Axios reporter Jonathan Swan reports that Trump has obsessively talked about the Hunter Biden probe.

“The president has talked about the Hunter Biden investigation insistently in private, as we’ve previously reported, per sources in the room, and Barr’s refusal to publicize the Hunter investigation during the election was the final episode of fury before he left,” Swan wrote on Twitter.

Trump also infamously tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into publicly announcing a corruption investigation into Hunter Biden, even going so far as to withhold military aid to the country as he was making the request.

Trump’s efforts to extort a foreign country into investigating his political rival resulted in his impeachment in the House of Representatives.

