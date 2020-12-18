Trump demands McConnell help him undo election loss ‘or you won’t have a Republican Party anymore’
President Donald Trump tried to re-enlist Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to his increasingly improbable effort to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.
The majority leader finally acknowledged Biden as the president-elect this week, a day after the Electoral College voted and hours after Russian president Vladimir Putin congratulated the winner, but Trump called on McConnell and other Senate Republicans to help undo his loss.
“[The Senate majority leader] and Republican Senators have to get tougher, or you won’t have a Republican Party anymore. We won the Presidential Election, by a lot,” Trump tweeted. “FIGHT FOR IT. Don’t let them take it away!”
He then reissued his demand for Gov. Brian Kemp to call the Georgia legislature back into session to call for an audit of mail-in ballot signatures, which only the secretary or state can do and which cannot be performed without throwing out all the challenged votes.
“Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia still has not called a Special Session,” Trump tweeted. “So easy to do, why is he not doing it? It will give us the State. MUST ACT NOW!”
