Trump discusses giving pardons ‘like Christmas gifts’ — even to people who haven’t requested one: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump's 2016 Christmas tweet -- via Twitter

President Donald Trump has been discussing pardoning “every person who ever talked” to him, according to a new report by Axios.

“President Trump isn’t just accepting pardon requests but blindly discussing them ‘like Christmas gifts’ to people who haven’t even asked,” Jonathan Swan reported Monday night, citing “sources with direct knowledge of the conversations.”

“Trump recently told one adviser he was going to pardon ‘every person who ever talked to me,’ suggesting an even larger pardon blitz to come. As with most Trump conversations, the adviser wasn’t sure how seriously to take the president — although Trump gave no indication he was joking,” Swan reported. “Trump has also interrupted conversations to spontaneously suggest that he add the person he’s speaking with to his pardon list, these sources said.”

At least one of conversations has been awkward.

“The offers haven’t always been welcome. One source felt awkward because the president was clearly trying to be helpful but the adviser didn’t believe they had committed any crimes,” Swan reported. “The adviser also believed being on the list could hurt their public persona.”

Ivanka and Jared buying $30 million plot at ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’ on Miami island: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

Senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner are reportedly making a major real estate investment in Florida.

"Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have splashed out on a $30 million-plus dollar lot of land on Miami’s uber-swanky and high-security Indian Creek Island — known as the “Billionaire’s Bunker” — Page Six can exclusively reveal. Ahead of President Trump’s exit from the White House, the couple is busy making plans for life after D.C. and have viewed numerous properties and lots of land in the Miami and Palm Beach area," the NY Post reported Monday.

‘It’s absolutely insanity’: Republicans blasted for spreading coronavirus at lavish DC Christmas parties

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

On Monday, Politico reported that Republican lawmakers are spending lavishly on Christmas parties in Washington, D.C., as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the nation.

"Some corners of the GOP, including members of Congress, are refusing to let the coronavirus intrude on their holiday gatherings and in-person fundraisers," report Sarah Ferris, Melanie Zanona, and Daniel Lippman. "The event planning comes as the nation is battered by another brutal surge in coronavirus cases, prompting a fresh round of warnings from public health experts to hunker down and avoid group settings, particularly indoors. And it underscores the resistance by many in the GOP, led by President Donald Trump, to adjust to the new normal of the pandemic."

Expert: Donald Trump’s psychological makeup makes defeat a humiliation he cannot abide — at any cost

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

The United States has now exceeded 15 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with casualties at the rate of one Pearl Harbor attack per day.  Over 100,000 have been hospitalized, overwhelming medical systems, and this is still before the spike of Thanksgiving weekend, when over 1 million traveled by air.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has not attended a coronavirus task force meeting in 6 months.  Rather, in the past week, he sent out 145 “tweets” lashing out at the results of his lost election.  According to news reports, he “barely shows up to work, ignoring the health and economic crises afflicting the nation, and largely clearing his public schedule of meetings unrelated to his desperate bid to rewrite the election results.”

