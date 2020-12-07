Trump discusses giving pardons ‘like Christmas gifts’ — even to people who haven’t requested one: report

President Donald Trump has been discussing pardoning “every person who ever talked” to him, according to a new report by Axios.

“President Trump isn’t just accepting pardon requests but blindly discussing them ‘like Christmas gifts’ to people who haven’t even asked,” Jonathan Swan reported Monday night, citing “sources with direct knowledge of the conversations.”

“Trump recently told one adviser he was going to pardon ‘every person who ever talked to me,’ suggesting an even larger pardon blitz to come. As with most Trump conversations, the adviser wasn’t sure how seriously to take the president — although Trump gave no indication he was joking,” Swan reported. “Trump has also interrupted conversations to spontaneously suggest that he add the person he’s speaking with to his pardon list, these sources said.”

At least one of conversations has been awkward.

“The offers haven’t always been welcome. One source felt awkward because the president was clearly trying to be helpful but the adviser didn’t believe they had committed any crimes,” Swan reported. “The adviser also believed being on the list could hurt their public persona.”

