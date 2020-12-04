Trump finds a new target to blame for his election loss: The Postal Service

Donald Trump kicked off his Friday morning tweeting out an attack on the U.S. Post Office, saying postal employees “tampered” with ballots in an effort to ensure that he lost the 2020 presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Basing his accusations on an OANN report, the president wrote, “Whistleblowers reveal that the USPS is responsible for tampering with hundreds of thousands of ballots. @OANN This long time Democrat stronghold got rid of massive numbers, especially in swing states, during and before delivery of the ballots. Well documented evidence!”

The president provided no link to the report.

You can see the tweet below: