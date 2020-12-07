Trump flops in another Georgia lawsuit — here’s what they messed up this time

Another lawsuit on behalf of President Donald Trump flopped on Monday, this time in Fulton County Superior Court. The suit was filed over the weekend asking that the judge invalidate the presidential election in Georgia and either order a new election or have the GOP-led legislature select electors. That makes a win/loss rate of 1 to 48 cases thus far.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump’s campaign ran into trouble for failure to pay the proper filing fee or fill out the paperwork correctly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers said the lawsuit would prove massive voting irregularities in Georgia.

Upon filing, the Trump campaign said in a statement last week that the case would show the “failure to process and secure the ballots, failure to verify the signatures on absentee ballots, the appearance of mysterious ‘pristine’ absentee ballots not received in official absentee ballot envelopes that were voted almost solely for Joe Biden, failure to allow poll watchers meaningful access to observe the election, among other violations of law.”

It’s unclear if the campaign will refile the challenge given top lawyer Rudy Giuliani is in the hospital with COVID-19. Georgia is expected to re-certify the election again Monday.

Trump has been fundraising for his legal efforts and thus far raised $170 million, so it’s unclear why the campaign didn’t pay their court fees.