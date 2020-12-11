Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump going to jail is ‘the best thing that can happen to Republicans’: polling expert

Published

2 mins ago

on

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26, 2018: President Donald Trump gestures to emphasize an issue as he delivers a speech at the Lotte Palace Hotel in the Villard Room (Shutterstock).

President Donald Trump is facing potential legal jeopardy after he leaves the Oval Office, and one polling expert believes that the GOP should pray that he winds up in prison.

Appearing on the New York Times’ “The Argument” podcast, Real Clear Politics elections analyst Sean Trende said that Trump was likely to be a force in the Republican Party for the next four years — and that would be bad news for any other Republicans who have their eyes on the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is one scenario, however, that Trende thinks could halt Trump in his tracks.

“The best thing that could happen to Republicans is that he is in jail,” Trende said. “That solves their problems. They have an excuse for not supporting Donald Trump.”

“Can you run for president from jail?” asked New York Times columnist Ross Douthat.

“I mean, Eugene Debs did, but you can’t tweet from jail,” Trende replied.

The whole podcast can be found here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump going to jail is ‘the best thing that can happen to Republicans’: polling expert

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is facing potential legal jeopardy after he leaves the Oval Office, and one polling expert believes that the GOP should pray that he winds up in prison.

Appearing on the New York Times' "The Argument" podcast, Real Clear Politics elections analyst Sean Trende said that Trump was likely to be a force in the Republican Party for the next four years -- and that would be bad news for any other Republicans who have their eyes on the White House.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Anxious Biden electors bracing for confrontations with Trump supporters trying to derail Electoral College vote

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Electors pledged to president-elect Joe Biden are taking extraordinary security measures under "unrelenting" harassment from President Donald Trump's supporters.

The electors will cast their votes Monday at statehouses across the country, and Biden's campaign has armed each of theirs with precise logistical information and backup plans in case pro-Trump protesters try to interfere with their arrival, reported Politico.

“I do expect there to be some confrontation on Monday, because that's just how these unpatriotic, so-called Americans have been behaving,” said Marseille Allen, a Biden elector from Michigan, “and it's disappointing. But as an African American and indigenous woman, I'm not surprised at the behavior.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Here’s how ‘Trump could end up in jail’ over ‘intensified’ Manhattan investigation

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Discussing a report in the New York Times that the office of Manhattan District attorney Cyrus Vance has intensified their investigation into Donald Trump's relationship with Deutsche Bank, CNN's John Harwood speculated the president might see some jail time.

According to NYT report, "Employees of Deutsche Bank and Aon, two corporate giants, could be important witnesses. As two of Mr. Trump’s oldest allies — and some of the only mainstream companies willing to do regular business with him — they might offer investigators a rich vein of information about the Trump Organization."

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE