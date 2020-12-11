Trump going to jail is ‘the best thing that can happen to Republicans’: polling expert

President Donald Trump is facing potential legal jeopardy after he leaves the Oval Office, and one polling expert believes that the GOP should pray that he winds up in prison.

Appearing on the New York Times’ “The Argument” podcast, Real Clear Politics elections analyst Sean Trende said that Trump was likely to be a force in the Republican Party for the next four years — and that would be bad news for any other Republicans who have their eyes on the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is one scenario, however, that Trende thinks could halt Trump in his tracks.

“The best thing that could happen to Republicans is that he is in jail,” Trende said. “That solves their problems. They have an excuse for not supporting Donald Trump.”

“Can you run for president from jail?” asked New York Times columnist Ross Douthat.

“I mean, Eugene Debs did, but you can’t tweet from jail,” Trende replied.

The whole podcast can be found here.