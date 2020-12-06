Trump handed Democrats the ‘playbook’ to defeat Loeffler and Perdue at his Saturday rally: Georgia’s GOP Lt Gov
Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Georgia’s Republican Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan expressed dismay with the message Donald Trump delivered to a rally crowd in Valdosta Saturday night, saying the president may have hurt the re-election prospects of both of the state’s GOP U.S. Senators.
Speaking with host Jake Tapper, Duncan said Trump’s speech was a mixed bag for Republicans.
Asked if the president helped or hurt Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Duncan — very cautiously — criticized the president.
“The president at a rally in Georgia last night insists he won your state, which is not true,” Tapper began. “He attacked your governor and attacked the Republican Secretary of State, going after [Brad] Raffensperger, a friend of yours. He called the election rigged. Set the record state if you would.”
“The first part was very encouraging to listen to the president champion the conservative strategies of Senators Loeffler and Perdue and the importance for them being re-elected and the second message was concerning to me,” Duncan responded. “I worry that this continues fanning of the flames around misinformation puts us in a negative position with regard to the January 5th runoff.”
“You know, the mountains of misinformation are not helping the process but only hurting it,” the GOP lawmaker added. “I worry we are handing off a playbook to the Democrats for January 5th and I certainly can’t think of a worse playbook to handoff over the last four or five weeks to the Democrats.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘A massive failure by President Trump’: Chris Wallace beats down HHS secretary over COVID debacle
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday grilled Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar after polls show that Americans do not trust a COVID-19 vaccine that has been rushed through the approval process by the Trump administration.
During an interview with Azar on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that 40% of Americans have told pollsters that they are reluctant to get the vaccine.
"One of the reasons is because concern about politics," Wallace explained. "Why not stop the politics and let the scientists do their jobs?"
For his part, Azar insisted that he had not prevented scientists from making sure the vaccine is safe.
2020 Election
Catholics will control two branches of government. What does that mean for American Christianity?
Catholicism is rapidly declining in our country everywhere — except in our government. A full thirteen percent of Americans — including me — identify as ex-Catholics. Church attendance is dropping sharply. But just last week, the Supreme Court flexed its newly-enhanced Catholic muscle. In little more than a month, Joe Biden will become only the second Catholic president in American history.
2020 Election
Lara Trump says Brian Kemp ‘owes’ quid pro quo to president: ‘It would be nice if he reciprocated’
Lara Trump, an adviser for President Donald Trump's campaign, over the weekend suggested that the president expects a quid pro quo from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to overturn the election in his state.
Lara Trump made the remarks during a Saturday appearance on Fox News after the president held a rally for the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.
"Gov. Kemp owes his position, quite frankly, to Donald Trump," Lara Trump opined. "You know, it would be nice he reciprocated in some way, not just to make sure that this goes the way we know it went for the president but for the American people. I mean, he owes it to all of us to do the right thing here."