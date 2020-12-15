Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has ‘consolidated’ the GOP behind a government ‘incompatible with democracy’: Columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump in the White House. (vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com)

On Tuesday, writing for The Atlantic, columnist Jonathan Rauch argued that even in defeat, President Donald Trump managed to fully reorganize the Republican Party around a theory of politics that is fundamentally at odds with American democracy.

“Many Republicans still believe in democratic norms such as the rule of law, the centrality of truth, the peaceful transfer of power, and the legitimacy of the opposition party,” wrote Rauch. “But Trump is not among those Republicans, and he has won astonishing acquiescence and support from his party as he has set about trashing democratic norms and principles. In The Atlantic three years ago, Benjamin Wittes and I warned that the Republican Party, as an institution, had become a danger to the rule of law and the integrity of our democracy. Thereafter, Trump only escalated his assaults on democratic norms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This problem is exemplified by the GOP’s response to the lawsuit from Texas seeking to invalidate the election in four key states. After Trump backed it, so did 126 House Republicans, including members of senior party leadership like Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“America’s constitutional order, the political scientist Gregory Weiner argues, depends on a style of politics that the conservative political philosopher Michael Oakeshott called ‘nomocratic,'” wrote Rauch. “Nomocratic regimes hold themselves accountable to public processes (such as voting) whose outcome no one can be sure of in advance. They commit themselves to the rule of law and democratic decision making, even if the other side wins. Teleocratic politics, by contrast, is accountable to particular outcomes. Legitimacy comes not from following the agreed-upon rules but from obtaining the desired result. In other words, the election is valid — provided our side wins.”

“Trump has placed himself explicitly in the teleocratic camp,” warned Rauch. “Teleocracy is incompatible with democracy and the rule of law; Trump’s position would once have horrified Republicans. Now, by acquiescing to Trump, they have made it their de facto creed.”

Even following the vote of the Electoral College, while some senior Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have finally acknowledged Trump’s loss, Trump himself has not — and with large factions of the party still loyal to the president, and Trump dropping hints about running again, the risk this opposition to democracy persists in the GOP is real.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has ‘consolidated’ the GOP behind a government ‘incompatible with democracy’: Columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The Atlantic, columnist Jonathan Rauch argued that even in defeat, President Donald Trump managed to fully reorganize the Republican Party around a theory of politics that is fundamentally at odds with American democracy.

"Many Republicans still believe in democratic norms such as the rule of law, the centrality of truth, the peaceful transfer of power, and the legitimacy of the opposition party," wrote Rauch. "But Trump is not among those Republicans, and he has won astonishing acquiescence and support from his party as he has set about trashing democratic norms and principles. In The Atlantic three years ago, Benjamin Wittes and I warned that the Republican Party, as an institution, had become a danger to the rule of law and the integrity of our democracy. Thereafter, Trump only escalated his assaults on democratic norms."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Detroit seeking sanctions against ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell after her lawsuits

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias revealed Tuesday that President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Sidney Powell, might be punished for her irrational lawsuits.

According to a legal filing posted by Elias, Powell is facing charges of bringing a lawsuit for "improper purposes," including harassing the City of Detroit and frivolously undermining "People's faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government."

https://twitter.com/marceelias/status/1338992216304463874

City Attorney David Fink wants federal judges to bar "Plaintiffs' counsel from practicing law in the Eastern District of Michigan," refer "Plantiffs' counsel to the State Bar of Michigan for grievance proceedings; and," grant "any other relief for the City that the Court deems just or equitable."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

A showdown is about to break out between Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump: columnist

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden won the election for the first time on Tuesday, but that flies in the face of President Donald Trump's delusion.

In a Washington Post column, Aaron Blake explained that the two worlds seems to be existing in a parallel universe.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1338871862315667456

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1338876692073426944

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE