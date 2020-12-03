Trump has raised over $207 million since the election by lying about voter fraud: report
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump has raised hundreds of millions of dollars from his followers by feeding them false voter fraud conspiracy theories and begging for money to help challenge the result.
“Mr. Trump’s campaign apparatus has continued to aggressively solicit donations under the guise of supporting his various legal challenges to the election of Joseph R. Biden Jr., but as of now 75 percent of donations go to to a new political action committee that Mr. Trump formed in mid-November and 25 percent to the Republican Party,” reported Shane Goldmacher. “Only if a donor gives more than $6,000 do those funds go to Mr. Trump’s formal ‘recount’ account.”
Key states including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona have already certified their election results, making it unclear what legal path the president even has to contest the result.
“His campaign did not release a breakdown of how the $207.5 million was divided, with funds split between the new PAC, paying off his campaign debts, the R.N.C. and two committees operated jointly by the party and the campaign,” continued the report. “As of early evening, only the R.N.C. had filed its report, which showed it ended the period with $58.8 million cash on hand. As Mr. Trump has contested the results in multiple venues, the party had spent more than $6 million on legal bills, with $1.4 million going to the Jones Day law firm, $1.3 million to King and Spalding and more than $920,000 to Consovoy McCarthy.”
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said that the fundraising “positions President Trump to continue leading the fight to clean up our corrupt elections process in so many areas around the country, and to build on gains from the 2020 elections so we can take back the House and build on our Senate majority in 2022.”
2020 Election
Eric Swalwell breaks down the obvious implication of Republicans’ latest voter fraud lawsuit
On Thursday, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) filed a second lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the results of the election in Pennsylvania — a state that President Donald Trump has targeted with a number of legal challenges himself, although has consistently failed to find evidence of widespread election irregularities.
But as with his first lawsuit, there is a problem — invalidating the results in Pennsylvania would also invalidate Kelly's own re-election.
🚨NEW: Congressman Kelly, for a second time, asks the US Supreme Court to overturn the results of the Pennsylvania election, including his own election. He withdrew his last application before the Court could rule.https://t.co/KgtT3qohX9
2020 Election
Trump has raised over $207 million since the election by lying about voter fraud: report
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump has raised hundreds of millions of dollars from his followers by feeding them false voter fraud conspiracy theories and begging for money to help challenge the result.
"Mr. Trump’s campaign apparatus has continued to aggressively solicit donations under the guise of supporting his various legal challenges to the election of Joseph R. Biden Jr., but as of now 75 percent of donations go to to a new political action committee that Mr. Trump formed in mid-November and 25 percent to the Republican Party," reported Shane Goldmacher. "Only if a donor gives more than $6,000 do those funds go to Mr. Trump’s formal 'recount' account."
2020 Election
Rudy Giuliani claims Georgia results are ‘PROVEN TO BE A FRAUD’ in cryptic all-caps outburst
On Thursday, President Donald Trump's attorney and associate Rudy Giuliani tweeted that the election in Georgia is "NOW PROVEN TO BE A FRAUD."
He did not elaborate on what his proof is.
ELECTION IN GEORGIA IS NOW PROVEN TO BE A FRAUD.
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 3, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden carried Georgia by roughly 13,000 votes. A full statewide recount did not find any notable irregularities in the vote count.