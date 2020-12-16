Trump insists ‘Nevada must be flipped’ after GOP spouts bogus election fraud claims at Senate hearing

President Donald Trump cited unsubstantiated claims from a controversial Senate hearing on Wednesday as proof that he won the state of Nevada in the 2020 election.

In a Tweet, Trump urged his followers to tune into the hearing on the OAN conservative network.

“Senate Hearings going on LIVE @OANN, as to the Fraudulent 2020 Election that just took place,” Trump wrote. “@SenRonJohnson doing an excellent job. Nevada must be flipped based on testimony!”

During the hearing, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) repeated unproven claims about the election in Nevada.

“42,000 people in Nevada voted more than once, according to your work,” Lankford told one witness. “1,500 people voted in Nevada that were dead. 19,000 people voted though they did not live in Nevada and they weren’t a college student. 8,000 people voted from a non-existent address. 15,000 people though they were registered to a commercial address or a vacant address. And 4,000 people voted in Nevada that are non-citizens.”

Democrats like ranking member Gary Peters (D-MI) accused Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) of creating a platform for conspiracy theories about the election.

Trump later falsely claimed on Twitter that the hearing showed “massive fraud” in the election.

