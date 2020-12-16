Trump insists ‘Nevada must be flipped’ after GOP spouts bogus election fraud claims at Senate hearing
President Donald Trump cited unsubstantiated claims from a controversial Senate hearing on Wednesday as proof that he won the state of Nevada in the 2020 election.
In a Tweet, Trump urged his followers to tune into the hearing on the OAN conservative network.
“Senate Hearings going on LIVE @OANN, as to the Fraudulent 2020 Election that just took place,” Trump wrote. “@SenRonJohnson doing an excellent job. Nevada must be flipped based on testimony!”
Senate Hearings going on LIVE @OANN, as to the Fraudulent 2020 Election that just took place. @SenRonJohnson doing an excellent job. Nevada must be flipped based on testimony!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020
During the hearing, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) repeated unproven claims about the election in Nevada.
“42,000 people in Nevada voted more than once, according to your work,” Lankford told one witness. “1,500 people voted in Nevada that were dead. 19,000 people voted though they did not live in Nevada and they weren’t a college student. 8,000 people voted from a non-existent address. 15,000 people though they were registered to a commercial address or a vacant address. And 4,000 people voted in Nevada that are non-citizens.”
Democrats like ranking member Gary Peters (D-MI) accused Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) of creating a platform for conspiracy theories about the election.
Trump later falsely claimed on Twitter that the hearing showed “massive fraud” in the election.
Chris Krebs was totally excoriated and proven wrong at the Senate Hearing on the Fraudulent 2020 Election. Massive FRAUD took place with machines, people voting from out of state, illegals, dead people, no signatures—and so much more!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
The Republican Party has morphed into a dangerous anti-American faction
Twenty more House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House, and Greg Pence, Vice President Mike Pence’s older brother, signed onto the lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking the Supreme Court first to take up the lawsuit, and then to throw out the presidential electors for Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan. If it would do so, those state legislatures could appoint a new slate of electors for Trump, thereby tossing out President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election and handing the White House back to Trump.
2020 Election
‘You lied repeatedly!’ Ron Johnson’s sham election hearing goes off the rails as shouting match breaks out
A Senate Homeland Committee hearing on election irregularities went off the rails on Wednesday after Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) began shouting at ranking member Gary Peters (D-MI).
In his opening statement, Peters had blasted Johnson for holding a "dangerous" hearing on election fraud that he said could "undermine" faith in democracy.
Minutes later, Johnson appeared to still be stinging from Peters' remarks.
"Senior Democrat leaders including ranking member Peters were involved in a process of creating a false intelligence product that was supposed to be classified, they leaked to the media that accused [Sen. Chuck Grassley] and myself of accepting and disseminating Russian disinformation," Johnson complained. "So it's just galling and I just have to point out that the purveyors of Russian disinformation -- Hillary Clinton's campaign, the DNC, the Steele dossier... that's where the disinformation is coming. That's where the false information, the lies, the false allegations."