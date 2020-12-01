Quantcast
Trump ironically tweets mainstream media story to prove mainstream media ‘refuses’ to report story

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night retweeted a major network’s reporter to complain about his lack of coverage.

The late-night Twitter complaint was the second time complained twice about “fake news” on Tuesday.

First, he accused his own Justice Department pushing “fake news” in federal court.

Trump then retweeted CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge — while trying to make a point about his lack of media coverage.


Here’s how Mike Pence could ‘reshape his place in history’ — even as ‘Orange Overlord’ Donald Trump refuses to concede

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for USA TODAY, conservative talk radio host Michael Medved implored outgoing Vice President Mike Pence to step up and do what President Donald Trump won't do: acknowledge Joe Biden as the winner of the election and pass the baton gracefully.

One of the ways he could do this, wrote Medved, would be attending Biden's inauguration — if Trump decides not to do so.

"If Trump does shun the national spectacle dramatizing the peaceful transfer of power, then Vice President Mike Pence could make a high profile decision to reshape his own political future and place in history," wrote Medved. "By standing with wife Karen on the Inauguration platform, surrounded by the Biden and Harris families, the vice president could definitively distance himself from Trump’s self-destructive refusal to concede his loss amid angry claims of a 'stolen', 'rigged' election."

Trump accuses his own Justice Department of pushing ‘fake news’ in federal court

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening attacked his own Justice Department for a brief filed in federal court.

"The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court. The case is the latest legal twist in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration after several of his top advisers have been convicted of federal criminal charges and as the possibility rises of Trump giving pardons to those who've been loyal to him," CNN reported Tuesday.

Georgia election official: Trump is complicit in potential violence

Published

53 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

ATLANTA — A top Georgia election official Tuesday said President Donald Trump and the state’s two U.S. senators are complicit in threats against election workers and urged them to speak out against the behavior of some of the president’s most irate supporters.Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system manager, cited threats against a voting systems company technician in Gwinnett County, as well as threats against himself and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He also cited comments by a lawyer for Trump’s reelection campaign who suggested a cybersecurity official be “shot” for disputing the... (more…)

