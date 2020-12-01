Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is losing to Biden again and again in a desperate attempt to avoid being forever labeled a loser: columnist

Published

31 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (NBC/Screenshot)

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Eugene Robinson says that President Trump is suffering loss after loss to President-elect Joe Biden in his attempt to overturn the election’s results. “Trump was declared the loser slightly after Election Day; he loses repeatedly and decisively in court; he loses in recounts and then demands re-recounts, which he will also lose,” Robinson writes. “So much losing!”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Robinson, Trump’s motivation may be the fact that Republicans in general did well in 2020, whereas he did not, getting “creamed” by 6 million votes.

In Trump’s egocentric worldview in which absolutely everything is about oneself, the danger lies in the fact that he “sees himself as the boss and sees all those for whom he has done favors as his vassals,” Robinson writes.

“Trump’s exit, obviously, is anything but quiet. The question is how much of the scenery he will chew as he struts and frets his way from center stage to the wings where he belongs.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans are giving Trump ‘two more weeks’ to see the ‘writing on the wall’ before intervening: CNN’s Raju

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

Top Republican officials are remaining silent as President Donald Trump continues peddling false conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, but a new report from CNN's Manu Raju suggests their patience does have its limits.

During an interview with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Raju said that Republicans know they're going to have to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden won the election at some point, although they're trying to string it out for as long as they can to avoid angering the president.

"Republican senators tell me they believe this will all sort itself out on December 14th," he explained. "I have it at two more weeks, hoping it gets resolved by the time that the state electors are chosen, and at that time they hope the president sees the writing on the wall and they do not have to get involved."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here’s how Biden plans to roll back Trump’s executive orders in his first 100 days

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

On Tuesday, CNN reported that President-elect Joe Biden is already mapping out his agenda for the first 100 days — including a series of actions rolling back outgoing President Donald Trump's executive orders on a wide spectrum of issues.

"Trump officials have gutted or hamstrung agencies whose charters clash with the President's long-running efforts to crush what his former chief strategist derisively labeled 'the administrative state,'" reported Gregory Krieg, MJ Lee, and Sarah Mucha. "That means an early effort, Biden indicated in his NBC News interview, to rebuild the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA, he said, has been 'eviscerated' by Trump."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is losing to Biden again and again in a desperate attempt to avoid being forever labeled a loser: columnist

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Eugene Robinson says that President Trump is suffering loss after loss to President-elect Joe Biden in his attempt to overturn the election's results. "Trump was declared the loser slightly after Election Day; he loses repeatedly and decisively in court; he loses in recounts and then demands re-recounts, which he will also lose," Robinson writes. "So much losing!"

According to Robinson, Trump's motivation may be the fact that Republicans in general did well in 2020, whereas he did not, getting "creamed" by 6 million votes.

In Trump's egocentric worldview in which absolutely everything is about oneself, the danger lies in the fact that he "sees himself as the boss and sees all those for whom he has done favors as his vassals," Robinson writes.

Continue Reading
 
 