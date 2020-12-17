Trump is still mad at the Supreme Court for not overturning the election he lost

President Donald Trump continues to have trouble accepting the fact he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was humiliated when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against his scheme to steal the election. Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were all appointed to the court by President Trump — and they all ruled against his attempted coup.

As Trump and his allies continue to push conspiracy theories about election fraud, the president remains angry over his court losses.

“I am very disappointed in the United States Supreme Court, and so is our great country!” Trump complained on Twitter after 10 p.m. on Thursday evening.