Trump is still mad at the Supreme Court for not overturning the election he lost
President Donald Trump continues to have trouble accepting the fact he lost the 2020 presidential election.
Trump was humiliated when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against his scheme to steal the election. Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were all appointed to the court by President Trump — and they all ruled against his attempted coup.
As Trump and his allies continue to push conspiracy theories about election fraud, the president remains angry over his court losses.
“I am very disappointed in the United States Supreme Court, and so is our great country!” Trump complained on Twitter after 10 p.m. on Thursday evening.
I am very disappointed in the United States Supreme Court, and so is our great country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020
Trump praises Alabama football coach for GOP effort to overturn the election
On Thursday, former Alabama college football coach and Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville suggested that he might join with fellow Republican Alabama lawmaker Mo Brooks to challenge the result of the Electoral College when Congress moves to ratify the presidential election in January.
On Twitter that evening, outgoing President Donald Trump praised his efforts, and urged other Republicans to "do something!"
That’s because he is a great champion and man of courage. More Republican Senators should follow his lead. We had a landslide victory, and then it was swindled away from the Republican Party - but we caught them. Do something! https://t.co/nZU0czsZgB
‘All a grift’: Trump blasted for not spending any money on Georgia Senate runoffs
The two January runoff elections in Georgia will determine control of the U.S. Senate in 2021. President Donald Trump has be focused on the races in fundraising appeals, but apparently not when it comes to spending money, according to a new report in the HuffPost.
"President Donald Trump has invoked the Georgia Senate runoffs dozens of times over the past month while raising money for his $100 million-plus 'leadership' political committee — but has not reported spending a dime on those races," White House correspondent S.V. Dáte reported Thursday.
Trump could deploy ‘military capabilities’ to states he lost — and rerun the election: Mike Flynn
Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn argued on the president could use the United States military to overturn the November election Trump lost.
Flynn argued on NewsMax Trump "could order, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically re-run an election in each of those states."
"It's not unprecedented," Flynn falsely claimed.
Here's Michael Flynn on Newsmax saying that Trump could order "military capabilities" to swing states and "rerun an election in each of those states."