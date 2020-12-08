Quantcast
Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has COVID-19 — and she attended a White House Christmas party on Friday: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

Attorney Jenna Ellis. (Fox News/Screenshot)

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, who once described herself as a member of an “elite strike force,” has reportedly come down with the novel coronavirus.

Sources tell Axios reporter Jonathan Swan that Ellis ” has informed associates she has coronavirus,” which is “stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday.”

One senior administration official fumed to Axios that Ellis not only potentially infected them by attending the party, but also for making their lives miserable by convincing President Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

“She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense,” the official tells Swan.

News of Ellis’s diagnosis comes just days after fellow Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized after coming down with the disease.

The Trump White House over the last three months has become notorious for hosting super spreader gatherings in which multiple guests get diagnosed with COVID-19 after they were spotted by reporters not maintaining social distance and not wearing face masks.


New York’s attorney general tells The View how Trump will try to ‘avoid justice’ — but he won’t get away with it

Published

1 min ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

New York Attorney General Letitia James is hot on the heels of President Donald Trump and his family, and she told "The View" that pardons won't protect them.

The attorney general's office has been investigating the Trump Organization after the president's former lawyer Michael Cohen testified before Congress, and James vowed that process would continue no matter how Trump's election challenges play out.

"The fact that Mr. Trump is the president of the United States really has no bearing on our investigation, James said. "In fact, the election has no bearing on our investigation. We'll continue our investigation whether he's president or not."

Texas contests election results in four battleground states in unusual last-minute lawsuit

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — whose election results handed the White House to President-elect Joe Biden.

In the suit, he claims that pandemic-era changes to election procedures in those states violated federal law, and asks the U.S. Supreme Court to block the states from voting in the Electoral College.

