Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has COVID-19 — and she attended a White House Christmas party on Friday: report

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, who once described herself as a member of an “elite strike force,” has reportedly come down with the novel coronavirus.
Sources tell Axios reporter Jonathan Swan that Ellis ” has informed associates she has coronavirus,” which is “stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday.”
One senior administration official fumed to Axios that Ellis not only potentially infected them by attending the party, but also for making their lives miserable by convincing President Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.
“She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense,” the official tells Swan.
News of Ellis’s diagnosis comes just days after fellow Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized after coming down with the disease.
The Trump White House over the last three months has become notorious for hosting super spreader gatherings in which multiple guests get diagnosed with COVID-19 after they were spotted by reporters not maintaining social distance and not wearing face masks.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.