Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has COVID-19 — and she attended a White House Christmas party on Friday: report

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, who once described herself as a member of an “elite strike force,” has reportedly come down with the novel coronavirus.

Sources tell Axios reporter Jonathan Swan that Ellis ” has informed associates she has coronavirus,” which is “stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One senior administration official fumed to Axios that Ellis not only potentially infected them by attending the party, but also for making their lives miserable by convincing President Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

“She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense,” the official tells Swan.

News of Ellis’s diagnosis comes just days after fellow Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized after coming down with the disease.

The Trump White House over the last three months has become notorious for hosting super spreader gatherings in which multiple guests get diagnosed with COVID-19 after they were spotted by reporters not maintaining social distance and not wearing face masks.