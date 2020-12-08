Trump lawyers’ case ‘hinged’ on Pennsylvania — and SCOTUS just destroyed their plan: CNN’s Acosta

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court summarily rejected taking a case from the Trump campaign seeking to overturn the election result in Pennsylvania, all but foreclosing their legal avenues to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s win as the “safe harbor” deadline hits.
CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down how the loss was the final nail in the coffin.
“This is yet another serious loss and another major blow to this attempt to overturn the election,” said Acosta. “Talking to Trump advisers, White House advisers, they have been saying for weeks that the president understands that he has lost this election. The advisers understand he has lost this election. Members of his legal team are now coming to the realization he has lost the election.”
“If they thought there was a way to manufacture a win in Pennsylvania, that perhaps there would be some sort of domino effect … it all hinged, in many of the theories I’ve heard, you know, bandied about by White House advisers and Trump advisers, all of it hinged, really, on getting some kind of victory in Pennsylvania in the courts,” said Acosta. “And with the Supreme Court rejecting this attempt by Pennsylvania Republicans to overturn these results for Joe Biden, this is it. It’s over. But we have said this so many times. It has been over for the president for many weeks now.”
On MSNBC Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance weighed in on the Supreme Court's rejection of a last-ditch Republican lawsuit to challenge the results of the Pennsylvania election.
"You don't have to be a good lawyer to understand this bevy of cases Trump and Trump supporters filed are not a close call, as you say, and the Supreme Court, with absolutely no dissent, makes abundantly clear tonight that this case has so little merit they are not even willing to entertain briefing or argument or any sort of further process on this case — that they have simply ended it out of hand and it is over," said Vance. "There could not be a more glaring smackdown of a case."
Supporters of President Donald Trump believed that conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito would save the presidency from President-elect Joe Biden based on a series of false "voter fraud" claims.