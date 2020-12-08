Trump lawyers’ case ‘hinged’ on Pennsylvania — and SCOTUS just destroyed their plan: CNN’s Acosta

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court summarily rejected taking a case from the Trump campaign seeking to overturn the election result in Pennsylvania, all but foreclosing their legal avenues to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s win as the “safe harbor” deadline hits.

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down how the loss was the final nail in the coffin.

“This is yet another serious loss and another major blow to this attempt to overturn the election,” said Acosta. “Talking to Trump advisers, White House advisers, they have been saying for weeks that the president understands that he has lost this election. The advisers understand he has lost this election. Members of his legal team are now coming to the realization he has lost the election.”

“If they thought there was a way to manufacture a win in Pennsylvania, that perhaps there would be some sort of domino effect … it all hinged, in many of the theories I’ve heard, you know, bandied about by White House advisers and Trump advisers, all of it hinged, really, on getting some kind of victory in Pennsylvania in the courts,” said Acosta. “And with the Supreme Court rejecting this attempt by Pennsylvania Republicans to overturn these results for Joe Biden, this is it. It’s over. But we have said this so many times. It has been over for the president for many weeks now.”

