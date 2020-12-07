Quantcast
Trump-loving pastor says COVID-19 vaccine is ‘conditioning you’ for ‘the mark of the beast’

Published

1 min ago

on

Pastor Jack Hibbs (Photo: Screen capture)

In a Sunday sermon, California Pastor Jack Hibbs explained that the vaccine for COVID-19 is preparing people for “the mark of the best.”

About a month ago, Hibbs was caught on video sobbing to his flock about the downfall of President Donald Trump’s presidency. The tearful sermon came a month ahead of Trump’s acceptance that he lost the election and ahead of 50 lawsuits.

This time around, however, the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills pastor is scared of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Don’t be tricked in thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, the vaccine is coming and that’s the mark of the beast!’ It’s not the mark of the beast, it’s conditioning you for it,” he explained. “OK? But it’s not the mark of the best. You’re gonna have a — listen that generation will willfully say, ‘I want the mark! Give me the mark!’ They’re going to want to be loyal to him.”

“Think of it. But we’re being conditioned. Who would have thought that in less than a year we’d be conditioned to whatever we are today as a people,” Hibbs continued, unable to clarify what “we are today” meant. “Who are we? Sit down. Stand up. Stay over there. You know, wash your hands. Put on the mask. Take off the mask. Plexiglass. Can’t do it. Sorry, no surgery for you, it’s not — you can’t have this and you can’t have — and we’re like this.”

He mimicked people standing like soldiers as the audience laughed.

The so-called “mark of the beast” comes from Revelation 13:11-18, reading, “Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.”

Throughout history pastors have alleged numerous “marks of the beast,” including all vaccines like Polio, Social Security numbers, bar codes, and others.

See the video below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
