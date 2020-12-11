Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump made Morocco deal to spite GOP senator who couldn’t stop Confederate bases being renamed: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) (Photo: Screen capture)

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, pointedly broke with the president this week after Trump formally recognized Moroccan sovereignty in the Western Sahara Desert.

Inhofe, who has long had ties with the West Sahara’s Polisario Front liberation movement, was furious that the president gave Morocco formal recognition over its claim to the territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Sahrawi people have the right to decide their own future,” Inhofe wrote. “The president has been poorly advised by his team; he could have made this deal without trading the rights of a voiceless people.”

As Axios reports, Trump decided to pull the trigger on the Morocco deal when Inhofe failed to deliver on two of his top priorities: Repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and blocking the renaming of military bases named after Confederate generals.

“Inhofe rejected both demands and… the two had a difficult phone call in which Inhofe leveled with Trump and said: ‘This is the only chance to get our bill passed,'” the publication writes. “An angry Trump went to his Twitter account to hit back at Inhofe, claiming his position would harm U.S. national security and election integrity and reiterating his threat to veto the bill.”

Trump aides in favor of the Morocco deal, including son-in-law Jared Kushner and chief of staff Mark Meadows, saw this rift as an opening to get the president to sign on after years of lobbying.

Read the whole report here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump made Morocco deal to spite GOP senator who couldn’t stop Confederate bases being renamed: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, pointedly broke with the president this week after Trump formally recognized Moroccan sovereignty in the Western Sahara Desert.

Inhofe, who has long had ties with the West Sahara's Polisario Front liberation movement, was furious that the president gave Morocco formal recognition over its claim to the territory.

"The Sahrawi people have the right to decide their own future," Inhofe wrote. "The president has been poorly advised by his team; he could have made this deal without trading the rights of a voiceless people."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘I’m very frightened about the future’: Paul Krugman warns Trump’s ‘cult of personality’ isn’t going away

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said the rise of Donald Trump's "cult of personality" has its roots fa dating back to former President Ronald Reagan and he sees no evidence that it won't continue long after the current president leaves office on January 20th.

According to the New York Times columnist, that makes him frightened about what the future of the country holds.

As he wrote in his first tweet -- one of eight which can be  seen below -- "The GOP spent most of 2020 rejecting science in the face of a deadly pandemic; now it's rejecting democracy in the face of a clear election loss. How did we get to this point? One step at a time, of course. But I'd argue that the wrong turn began under Reagan."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP candidate who pushed QAnon conspiracy theory gets arrested for child pornography

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Ben Gibson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in November, was arrested in Louisiana this Wednesday and booked on four counts of child pornography, WGNO reports.

Gibson, who was an active Airman at Barksdale Air Force Base, was a challenger in a four-way race for the U.S. House Dist. 4 Congressional seat and lost to Rep. Mike Johnson, who won re-election. Jared Kutz, 30, of Bossier City was also arrested as a result of the investigation and charged with two counts of pornography.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE